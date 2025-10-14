THG Q3 Revenue Up 6.3% On Continuing Constant Currency Basis

(RTTNews) - THG PLC (THG.L) issued a third quarter trading statement for the period ended 30 September 2025. Total revenue was 405.2 million pounds, up 6.3% on a continuing constant currency basis. The Group recorded strong revenue growth across both businesses, following operating model changes and brand proposition investment. For THG Nutrition, revenue growth of 10.0% was the highest revenue growth rate in over 2 years.

THG said the Board's full-year performance expectations remain unchanged and are expected to be in line with the company consensus range.

