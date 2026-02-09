THG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $173.80, changing hands as low as $169.84 per share. Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THG's low point in its 52 week range is $147.76 per share, with $188.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.