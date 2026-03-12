THG Cat Risk Outlook: Can Pricing Offset Weather Volatility?

The Hanover Insurance Group THG began 2026 by navigating a familiar challenge for property and casualty insurers. While pricing trends and underwriting discipline remain supportive, weather-related losses continue to create uncertainty around earnings. This is particularly relevant after parts of 2025 benefited from relatively mild catastrophe activity. Entering the new year, management reaffirmed a meaningful first-quarter catastrophe assumption following a January winter storm.

THG’s Weather Exposure and 2026 Catastrophe Load

Catastrophe activity remains a key factor in THG’s performance. In the fourth quarter of 2025, catastrophe losses were $27 million, below expectations and historical averages, helping the company post a combined ratio of 89.



Despite this favorable outcome, management did not lower its 2026 outlook. THG kept its full-year catastrophe loss assumption unchanged and reaffirmed a sizable first-quarter estimate following the January storm. The approach reflects a cautious outlook but also underscores the sensitivity of combined ratios to weather events.



While THG has strengthened aggregation management, raised deductibles and expanded loss-prevention tools, maintaining the same catastrophe load leaves less flexibility if weather activity returns to typical levels.

THG’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings implies a 11.7% year-over-year decrease, though the same for revenues suggests a 4.9% year-over-year increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate witnessed no movement in the last 30 days.

Property Pricing Impact on THG

Pricing conditions remain broadly favorable across commercial and personal lines, although property pricing has started to moderate. In 2025, selective softening appeared in Middle Market property, while competition increased in larger Specialty property accounts and certain Marine segments. Renewal pricing in Core Commercial also slowed slightly, largely due to property trends.



This shift could affect margin expansion. THG’s outlook assumes that pricing improvements will continue to offset elevated loss severity, particularly in commercial and personal auto liability. If property pricing weakens faster than loss trends improve, margin growth and premium momentum could slow despite solid submission levels and retention.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

THG currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



HCI Group HCI, Heritage Insurance HRTG and Allstate Corporation ALL are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. All three stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings of HCI Group, Heritage Insurance and Allstate witnessed northbound movement in the last 30 days. In terms of share price movement, HCI Group, Heritage Insurance and Allstate lost 14.2%, 9.4% and 3%, respectively, in the past three months.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.