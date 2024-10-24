News & Insights

Theta Gold Mines Announces AGM and Project Updates

October 24, 2024 — 11:29 pm EDT

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:TGM) has released an update.

Theta Gold Mines Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set for November 29, 2024, in Sydney. The company, known for its significant gold assets in South Africa, is currently focusing on constructing a new gold processing plant at its TGME site. Investors can engage with the company through its interactive investor hub for updates on the TGME Gold Project.

