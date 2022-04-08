These Wireless Providers Include Free Streaming Subscriptions With Select Plans

How would you like to access streaming services like HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, or Disney+ for free? With the right wireless plan, you may be able to get a free streaming subscription.

With a free subscription, you could trim your monthly spending by eliminating a bill you're paying for separately.

Plan offerings and pricing can vary greatly from one wireless provider to another. Some carriers have monthly plans with added features. Lately, more wireless providers have decided to include free access to popular streaming services as a benefit.

Are you wondering which wireless companies offer these valuable perks?

Here are five wireless carriers that include free streaming service subscriptions in select plans:

1. AT&T

AT&T includes HBO Max in one of its unlimited wireless plans.

AT&T Unlimited Elite Plan: All customers with this plan get access to HBO Max (without ads). Pricing begins at $85 monthly for one line with autopay.

What's the value of this perk? HBO Max (without ads) costs $14.99 monthly.

2. Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless includes HBO Max in one of its unlimited plans.

Unlimited + 15 GB Mobile Hotspot Plan: As a subscriber, you'll get access to HBO Max (with ads). Pricing begins at $55 monthly for one line with autopay.

What's the value of this perk? HBO Max (with ads) costs $9.99 monthly.

3. Sprint

Sprint includes Hulu in some of its wireless plans.

Sprint ONE: When you subscribe to this plan and have at least two lines, you'll get Hulu (with ads). Pricing for two lines begins at $60 monthly per line with autopay.

When you subscribe to this plan and have at least two lines, you'll get Hulu (with ads). Pricing for two lines begins at $60 monthly per line with autopay. Sprint Max: All subscribers get access to Hulu (with ads). Pricing begins at $85 monthly for one line with autopay.

What's the value of this perk? Hulu (with ads) costs $6.99 monthly.

4. T-Mobile

T-Mobile includes Netflix in select plans.

Magenta: When you subscribe to this plan and have at least two lines, you can enjoy Netflix Basic, which allows users to view SD quality content on one screen. Pricing begins at $60 monthly per line for two lines with autopay.

When you subscribe to this plan and have at least two lines, you can enjoy Netflix Basic, which allows users to view SD quality content on one screen. Pricing begins at $60 monthly per line for two lines with autopay. Magenta Max: All customers with this plan can enjoy Netflix Basic, which allows users to view SD quality content on one screen.

Subscribers with two or more lines can enjoy Netflix Standard, which allows users to view HD quality content on two screens simultaneously.

Pricing for one line begins at $85 monthly with autopay, while pricing for two lines begins at $70 monthly per line with autopay.

What's the value of these perks? Netflix Basic costs $9.99 monthly, while Netflix Standard costs $15.49 monthly.

5. Verizon

Verizon provides streaming service freebies with select plans.

5G Play More: Subscribers get access to The Disney Bundle, including Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads). Customers also get access to either Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade. Pricing begins at $80 monthly for one line with autopay.

Subscribers get access to The Disney Bundle, including Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads). Customers also get access to either Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade. Pricing begins at $80 monthly for one line with autopay. 5G Get More: Subscribers get access to The Disney Bundle, including Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads). Customers also get access to either Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade. This plan also includes an Apple Music subscription. Pricing begins at $90 monthly for one line with autopay.

What's the value of these perks?

The Disney Bundle costs $13.99.

Both Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass cost $4.99 each.

Apple Music costs $9.99.

Don't miss out on included freebies

If you're struggling to stay on budget, one simple trick could help you lessen your spending: Make sure you're using all of the perks of your wireless plan.

If you haven't reviewed your current wireless plan or taken a look at what other plans your carrier offers, it may be worthwhile to do so.

It's also good to compare plans from other wireless carriers to ensure you're maximizing the value out of your service.

By changing your carrier or plan, you may be able to avoid overpaying for a streaming service that you can access for free.

For some households, this could result in the chance to eliminate a bill they're paying now -- which could help them keep more money in their bank accounts.

For additional money-saving tips, check out our personal finance resources.

