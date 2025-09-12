These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq-100 in August 2025

Key Points Intel was the Nasdaq-100 index's top performer in August 2025, lifted by a rare financing deal with the U.S. government.

AppLovin nearly matched Intel's gains, based on yet another analyst-stumping earnings report from the mobile marketing expert.

Next comes Idexx Labs, whose pet-care products and services saw robust growth in Q2 2025.

10 stocks we like better than AppLovin ›

The Nasdaq-100 traded almost exactly sideways in August 2025, posting a 0.9% gain. But it wasn't a slow period for everybody. Three Nasdaq-100 titans saw August gains of 20% or more, for very different reasons.

1. Intel: Up 23%

Semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) led the charge with a 23% gain in August. Coming off a painful drop in July and several years of generally bearishstock market trends Intel finally caught a break. The Trump administration struck a deal to acquire 9.9% of Intel's stock, creating a unique financing relationship between the U.S. government and a public company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The deal didn't unlock a huge single-day price gain, but more of a slow rise as deal details started hitting the rumor mill. It also didn't cure every problem Intel faces, and the stock still trades 10% below its 2025 highs.

As a longtime shareholder, I'm still wondering whether this financing agreement is a good thing for Intel or a dilutive event for stock owners -- and it could be both.

2. AppLovin: Up 22.5%

Mobile marketing expert AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) comes next, with a 22.5% August return. The company published second-quarter results on Aug. 6, crushing Wall Street's bottom-line projections and sending stock prices 12% higher the next day. AppLovin has been building on these gains, setting fresh all-time highs on a nearly daily basis recently.

AppLovin's Q2 revenues jumped 77% year over year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) doubled. Many companies come up with adjusted profit metrics to shine a more bullish light on their financial results. But AppLovin moved in the opposite direction, as unadjusted net profits increased by a stunning 164%.

3. Idexx Laboratories: Up 21.1%

Finally, Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) enjoyed a 21.1% return in August. The pet healthcare specialist also posted Q2 results early in the month, impressing investors with a clean beat-and-raise performance.

Idexx saw particularly strong growth in consumable pet-care products and recurring service revenues. A recently launched cancer test for dogs posted strong sales in North America, while management worked to expand its reach internationally.

The company can't quite keep up with AppLovin's explosive growth, but it's still a healthy growth investment. Expect to continue paying a growth-based premium for this stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in AppLovin right now?

Before you buy stock in AppLovin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AppLovin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,037!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,028!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Anders Bylund has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends Idexx Laboratories and recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.