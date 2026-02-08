These Short-Term Bond ETFs Offer a Broad Exposure to Fixed-Income

Key Points

BSV is dramatically larger in AUM, and slightly cheaper than ISTB, while both deliver similar 1-year returns.

ISTB and BSV hold similar short-term bond portfolios, but BSV leans more on federal government bonds.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF ›

Both the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:BSV) and iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) target the short end of the U.S. bond market, focusing on investment-grade securities with maturities between one and five years. This comparison highlights key differences in cost, portfolio composition, and risk that could help investors decide which ETF best aligns with their fixed-income goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric ISTB BSV Issuer IShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.06% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 7, 2026) 1.73% 1.68% Dividend yield 4.14% 3.86% Beta 0.11 0.09 AUM $4.79 billion $43.41 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Both ETFs have similar expense ratios and one-year returns, but ISTB has the advantage in dividend yield percentage.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric ISTB BSV Max drawdown (5 y) (9.34%) (8.55%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $943 $951

What's inside

BSV holds a mix of U.S. Treasuries and corporate and investment-grade international bonds. It has 3,117 holdings, of which 73% are AAA-rated bonds, the highest rating offered. However, approximately 12% is invested in A and BBB-rated bonds, which are riskier.

ISTB, by contrast, casts a much wider net with more than 7,000 holdings, with 61% being AA-rated bonds, the second highest. It also spreads its portfolio across multiple classes of bond ratings, but goes even deeper, holding bonds lower than B.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

With both of these ETFs, it’s important to consider the range of bonds they hold. BSV holds bonds that are in classes AA, A, and BBB, which are all riskier than AAA in order. ISTB goes lower than that, where it holds BB, B, and below B bonds.

This means these funds have higher volatility than other bond ETFs that focus solely on AAA/AA bonds. That’s because lower-rated bonds are more at risk of default, but there’s also often higher interest rates. So if investors want to take that risk, both ETFs are solid options, with ISTB offering greater price potential because it holds more lower-rated bonds.

Regardless of which ETF investors want to invest in, just be aware that the bond market moves more slowly than the stock market, which means these types of bond ETFs typically won’t see the growth of stock-centered funds, but offer stable and consistent dividend payouts.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.