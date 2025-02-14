These Restaurant Promos Can Save You Hundreds a Month

Food prices continue to rise. Based on the latest consumer price index data, between December 2024 and January 2025, the cost of food at home rose 0.5%. Meanwhile, the cost of food away from home increased only 0.2%.

That doesn’t mean it’s cheaper to dine out. Dining out, or even grabbing takeout, still tends to cost more than cooking meals at home. Restaurant meals cost an average of $16.28 per person, compared with $4.23 when you cook at home, according to Top Nutrition Coaching.

But you can save money while dining out if you take advantage of some popular, long-running restaurant promotions.

Explore More: 4 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Check Out: If You’re 55+, Here Are 10 Senior Discounts You Are Missing Out On

The selections on this list, compiled by grocery store chain Kroger, can save a family of four hundreds of dollars a month if you eat out just once a week. Read on to see where you can save money dining out.

Sonny’s BBQ All You Can Eat

Sonny’s BBQ all-you-can-eat ribs deal has been running for more than two decades, according to Kroger’s research. The offer includes all you can eat St. Louis ribs, plus unlimited bread and sides (dine-in only) for $19.99. If you have a hearty appetite, you’ll save $15.99 per person, according to Kroger’s research. That’s nearly $64 savings for four people, which really adds up if Sonny’s is a favorite for your family.

Read More: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Buffalo Wild Wings BOGO Deals

Buy one, get one (BOGO) deals can help you feed your family for less. Buffalo Wild Wings continues its BOGO tradition with BOGO Tuesdays, where you can get 50% off traditional wings when you buy one order, a free burger when you buy one on Mondays and Wednesdays, and a free order of boneless wings when you buy one on Thursdays.

Olive Garden Take-Home Entrées

Olive Garden’s take-home entrées let you enjoy your choice of fettuccine alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno or spaghetti with meat sauce at home for just $6 when you buy any entrée. You can also add this special to any to-go order. Based on the regular price of these menu items, you can save about $7 to $12 per dish, depending on your take-home choice.

Cracker Barrel Take-Home Meals

Cracker Barrel will feed your family and provide lunch the next day with its $5 take-home meals promo. Order any regular priced entrée and choose one of three dishes to take home: fried chicken and mac and cheese, meatloaf and mac and cheese, or smoky grilled chicken and mashed potatoes. Take-home meals are served chilled and ready to reheat.

Applebee’s Really Big Meal Deal

Applebee’s really big meal deal provides your choice of a big cluckin’ chicken sandwich or a big classic bacon cheeseburger for just $9.99. Both include endless fries and unlimited fountain drink refills. This deal will save you $12.98 off regular prices, according to Kroger’s research, or more than $50 for a family of four each time you visit.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Restaurant Promos Can Save You Hundreds a Month

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.