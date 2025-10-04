These Quantum Computing Stocks Could Be the Secret Winners of the AI Boom

Key Points IonQ has leading technology in the quantum computing realm.

Alphabet is developing quantum computing chips for its own use.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Quantum computing isn't as big an investment theme as artificial intelligence (AI). AI is currently the market's fixation, and for good reason, as that's where a ton of investment dollars from companies around the globe are going.

However, within a few years, quantum computing could greatly accelerate artificial intelligence computing, and there are a handful of companies that could cash in on this exciting technology. If you want to increase your risk tolerance in exchange for a greater reward, I think investing in these companies offers a compelling trade-off.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

IonQ

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of the most popular quantum computing stocks, likely stemming from its claim of being the first quantum computing-focused company to debut on the public markets. However, its technology is also compelling and could have massive implications in the AI realm.

Instead of superconducting quantum computing, which most competitors in this space use, IonQ takes a different approach. It utilizes trapped-ion quantum computing, which has two primary benefits.

First, trapped-ion quantum computing doesn't need near absolute-zero temperatures; it can be done at room temp. This is a massive advantage, as it isn't as expensive to operate, and specialized facilities do not need to be developed.

Second, trapped-ion quantum computers provide far greater accuracy than their superconducting counterparts. IonQ currently holds two world records for quantum computing accuracy. IonQ's accuracy comes at the cost of computing speed, but for early adopters of the technology, having accurate calculations instead of high speed is more desirable.

IonQ believes that quantum computing can significantly boost AI capabilities. Recently, IonQ announced that its Tempo system has reached the #AQ 64 performance milestone. This indicates that its computing space for quantum calculations has doubled from the last milestone it achieved nine months ago. This advancement further increases IonQ's potential to become viable in boosting AI, as a hybrid system can significantly reduce energy consumption while running these models.

Time will tell if IonQ's solution is commercially viable, but all signs point toward it becoming a massive winner in the coming years from the hybrid quantum computing industry.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is also developing a quantum computing chip. Its Willow quantum computing chip has delivered impressive results, and Alphabet has nearly unlimited resources to invest in this technology.

Alphabet understands the benefits of a hybrid quantum computing system tasked with AI, and it's aiming to develop its own technology so it doesn't need to go out and purchase computing units from external suppliers like it has to with AI.

If Alphabet can develop a viable quantum computing solution, its generative AI model, Gemini, would immediately reap the benefits of boosted computing power. This would likely propel Gemini to the top of the leaderboard in best-performing AI models, making Alphabet a must-invest stock if it does.

Additionally, Alphabet would likely offer its quantum computing abilities through its cloud computing service, Google Cloud. This would allow anyone to rent quantum computing capabilities from Alphabet, leading to a huge demand for the service. Furthermore, because it wouldn't need to pay a middleman to outfit it with computing equipment, this would be highly profitable growth, especially if there are no other commercially viable quantum computing options available. Even if Alphabet's quantum computing investments flop, it will still be able to purchase quantum computing units from a company like IonQ for use in its Google Cloud servers. If there's a huge demand for quantum computing power, Google Cloud will reap the benefits of the technology through this service regardless of how its internal developments pan out.

Should Alphabet develop a viable quantum computing solution, it would have two major benefits and would likely send the stock soaring. This could propel Alphabet to become one of the world's largest companies, making it a no-brainer buy right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.