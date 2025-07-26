These Old Coins and Banknotes Are Selling For More Than Real Estate

Some old coins and banknotes are selling for more than the cost of a home. These collectibles are drawing six-figure bids from buyers, pushing them into the same conversation as traditional investments like real estate.

The right item, authenticated and auctioned, can deliver an outsized return, all without the maintenance, taxes or paperwork that come with owning property.

Kuang-Hsü Tael (1906)

In June 2025, a rare Chinese silver coin called the Kuang-hsü Tael from the Peh Family Collection sold for $810,000 at a Heritage Auctions event, according to CoinWeek. It’s a coin few people have ever held in person, but collectors were willing to pay more than the average home price in cities like Austin ($523,769), Denver ($555,304) and Salt Lake City ($571,623).

Long-Whiskered Dragon Dollars (1911)

The Peh Family Collection also produced two highly sought-after 1911 “Long-Whiskered Dragon” silver dollars that set auction records. A “Restrike Specimen Pattern Long-Whiskered Dragon Dollar Year 3” (1911) graded SP63 by NGC sold for $504,000, while a nearly identical piece, graded SP63+, went for $408,000 — both fetching more than the average home price in Tucson ($331,789) or Jacksonville ($290,108).

Netherlands Bank 100 Gulden Note (1814-1838)

At the same auction, a Dutch banknote fetched $114,000. It wasn’t gold, and it wasn’t flashy, but it was rare and in great condition. For perspective, that single piece of paper sold for more than the average home in Detroit ($78,601).

Why Collectibles Are Beating Property

A decent home in a mid-sized city might take 90 days or more to sell. The seller covers taxes, agent commissions, repairs and closing costs. And unless it’s in a booming market, the return often creeps up slowly, if at all.

Compare that to the collectibles market. A coin can be shipped to an auction house, authenticated and sold to a global bidder base in days. No yard signs or home inspections, and a rare item in pristine condition can get instant interest and a fast sale.

And while real estate is often limited by location, collectibles aren’t. A coin stored in a desk drawer in New Jersey can sell to a buyer in Tokyo or Dubai without ever changing hands physically. That kind of mobility and liquidity makes coins and notes increasingly attractive, especially when markets are uncertain.

Editor’s note: Average home prices were sourced from Zillow.com.

