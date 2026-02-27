These New AI Smart Devices Could Boost Apple Stock

Key Points

Apple is developing new artificial intelligence (AI) smart devices, including AI glasses, that could launch in 2026.

It gets about 8% of revenue from Wearables, Home, and Accessories, so AI devices are a growth opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) might be making some big moves in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. According to Bloomberg, the company is developing some new AI smart devices that could debut in 2026. Exact details aren't known yet, but the devices could include AI smart glasses, AI-enabled AirPods with cameras, and an AI pendant that could be pinned to lapels or worn as a necklace.

Here are a few reasons this venture into AI might be more successful than Siri.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Apple is known for visually appealing design

If any big technology company can launch a successful, well-designed new wearable AI device like smart glasses, Apple is it. Out of all the ideas for possible new Apple AI devices, I'm most bullish on the idea of Apple smart glasses.

That's because we know there's a market for this device. Ray-Ban Meta Platforms AI glasses have sold better than expected. Meta's partner EssilorLuxottica reported that it sold 7 million pairs of AI glasses in 2025, up from 2 million across 2023 and 2024 combined.

If Apple can design an attractive, stylish pair of glasses that also has useful AI features, this could be a worthy competitor to Ray-Ban Meta's product.

The company has a vision for AI

Apple's struggles with long-delayed AI upgrades for Siri have called into question the company's strategy for AI. But the latest news about possible new smart devices shows that Apple might have a good plan for AI after all.

The company told Bloomberg that its new AI smart devices will be based on a concept Apple calls "Visual Intelligence." Someone wearing AI smart glasses, AI-enabled AirPods, or an AI pendant could use this device's sensors and computer vision to "see" and gather data and details from the real world. Use cases might include looking up information about products in a store or getting turn-by-turn directions based on real-world landmarks.



I'm more skeptical about the idea of AI-powered AirPods or an AI pendant. Many Apple customers love AirPods, but how will the AI work? Will it be effortless or clunky? As for the pendant: Do people really want another device and to wear AI around their neck? If the capabilities are good enough, maybe.

Wearables are currently not a big part of Apple's business. In the most recent quarter, Wearables, Home, and Accessories made up only 8% of the company's total net sales of $143.8 billion. And the company's revenue from this sector declined year over year. This is an area of opportunity for growth.

Apple shares are up 17% in the past six months, more than tripling the performance of the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 (up 5.5%). If Apple can launch some exciting new AI smart devices with must-have features, it could chart a new course for leadership among tech companies.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Ben Gran has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.