These Consumer Staples Stocks Will Never Go Out of Style

Some companies come into fashion quickly and then fall out of it just as fast. Finding the gems that will last for decades and never go out of style isn't always easy, but there are a few things investors should look for in these businesses built for longevity.

Solid financial fundamentals, sustainable growth, and the ability to weather both macro and micro economic storms are requirements of stocks that will succeed over decades. Two companies that meet this criteria and will certainly never go out of style are Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).

Walmart keeps on expanding

Did you know that 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart or Sam's Club? That's just one reason the company is an excellent long-term investment. Other reasons include the fact that Walmart is investing in modernizing its e-commerce and supply chain. Also, Walmart's loyalty program and digital advertising business are only widening its already significant competitive moat.

Walmart is a Dividend King, which is a stock that has increased dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Since 1974, Walmart has paid and increased its annual dividend. This year, the annual dividend is up to $0.99 per share.

More than the income it pays investors, Walmart's growth trajectory is impressive for such a large corporation. Walmart reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 19. The global retailer's revenue grew 5.6%, and operating income increased 10.8%. E-commerce sales were up 24% globally, and the company announced $30 billion in share repurchases.

Walmart's stock rose more than 40% in the past 12 months. The stock is priced more like a tech company than a traditional consumer staple. Walmart's forward P/E ratio is 42, and its PEG is above 4. However, I don't think long-term investors should necessarily be scared off by the premium pricing. Walmart is an incredibly durable and recession-resistant company that is expanding globally. Walmart will be dominant for a very long time.

Procter & Gamble owns a plethora of category leaders

Procter & Gamble has such a wide array of category-leading products that it almost defines a stock that will never go out of style. P&G is another Dividend King with nearly seven decades of increasing dividends, and 135 years since it began paying them. The current dividend is $4.23 per share annually, a yield of 2.72%.

P&G's latest quarterly earnings showed the company isn't as exciting as Walmart in terms of growth, but amid macroeconomic challenges, P&G is resilient. The company reported second-quarter 2026 net sales growth of 1%. It also reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2026 and anticipates all-in sales growth in the range of 1% to 5% compared to the prior year.

Procter & Gamble's stock is actually down more than 11% in the past 12 months. The company's valuation metrics are decreasing, which presents an opportunity for long-term investors to gain entry at a better price. P&G's growth is modest, but its income and brand ubiquity keep it elite.

