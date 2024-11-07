These Cities Saw the Largest Growth in Population – 2024 Study

Population shifts in a community can bring about a variety of interwoven economic and social impacts. The magnitude of the population change can affect demand for businesses and services, which in turn may impact costs – or even the availability of such amenities. Similarly, the relative age of the population can determine the strength or weakness of the local job market, as well as have an impact on local culture, economic trajectory, tax base and more.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 610 cities across the U.S. based on the one-year change in population, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Five-year changes were also examined, as well as changes in the working-age population.

Key Findings

Two cities grew by more than 12% in just one year. Silver Spring, MD ranked first for one-year population growth at 12.86%, while New Braunfels, TX followed closely at 12.49%. The rest of the top five populations for one-year growth are also in Texas and Maryland, including Glen Burnie, MD (11.82%); Georgetown, TX (11.34%); and Atascocita, TX (11.03%).

This city's population skyrocketed by 46.4% over five years. Buckeye, AZ had the largest five-year population increase, going from 74,378 residents in 2018 to 108,900 in 2023. The working-age population grew by 17,526 during this time period – or 52.76% – slightly outpacing total population growth.

The size of the working-age population grew by over 15% in five cities over one year. Despite relative decreases in the elderly and youth population, the population of people aged 20 to 54 grew significantly year over year in New Braunfels, TX (21.96%); Rochester Hills, MI (16.52%); Elgin, IL (16.08%); Rogers, AR (15.67%); and Conroe, TX (15.62%).

The population decreased most over one year in these cities. Spring Valley, NV had the largest one year-drop at -10.14%, after losing just over 22,000 people from 2022 to 2023. Town 'n' Country, FL (-9.77%) and Kendall, FL (-9.32%) ranked second and third for this metric. The five-year trends for these cities have also been negative, at -7.39%, -4.36%, and -3.44%, respectively.

Top 10 Cities With the Largest One-Year Population Increase

Silver Spring, Maryland

One-year change in total population: 12.86%

Five-year change in total population: 3.89%

Total population, 2023: 84,996

Total population, 2022: 75,313

Total population, 2018: 81,816

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 6.56%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 47,003

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 55.30%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 44,111

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 58.57%

New Braunfels, Texas

One-year change in total population: 12.49%

Five-year change in total population: 29.68%

Total population, 2023: 110,961

Total population, 2022: 98,643

Total population, 2018: 85,566

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 21.96%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 59,340

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 53.48%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 48,654

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 49.32%

Glen Burnie, Maryland

One-year change in total population: 11.82%

Five-year change in total population: 20.63%

Total population, 2023: 79,598

Total population, 2022: 71,182

Total population, 2018: 65,987

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 4.89%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 38,295

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 48.11%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 36,508

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 51.29%

Georgetown, Texas

One-year change in total population: 11.34%

Five-year change in total population: 29.85%

Total population, 2023: 96,317

Total population, 2022: 86,505

Total population, 2018: 74,176

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.47%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 40,074

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 41.61%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 37,290

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 43.11%

Atascocita, Texas

One-year change in total population: 11.03%

Five-year change in total population: 38.56%

Total population, 2023: 119,502

Total population, 2022: 107,626

Total population, 2018: 86,243

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.77%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 58,297

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 48.78%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 54,095

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 50.26%

Pine Hills, Florida

One-year change in total population: 9.66%

Five-year change in total population: -11.99%

Total population, 2023: 79,274

Total population, 2022: 72,291

Total population, 2018: 90,070

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.67%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 35,932

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 45.33%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 33,372

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 46.16%

Elgin, Illinois

One-year change in total population: 8.36%

Five-year change in total population: 7.13%

Total population, 2023: 118,799

Total population, 2022: 109,634

Total population, 2018: 110,893

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 16.08%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 57,513

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 48.41%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 49,545

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 45.19%

Lehi, Utah

One-year change in total population: 6.95%

Five-year change in total population: 36.65%

Total population, 2023: 90,229

Total population, 2022: 84,368

Total population, 2018: 66,029

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 4.89%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 43,052

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 47.71%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 41,044

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 48.65%

Conroe, Texas

One-year change in total population: 6.73%

Five-year change in total population: 23.49%

Total population, 2023: 108,244

Total population, 2022: 101,414

Total population, 2018: 87,656

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 15.62%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 57,237

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 52.88%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 49,504

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 48.81%

Dale City, Virginia

One-year change in total population: 6.64%

Five-year change in total population: 2.51%

Total population, 2023: 70,529

Total population, 2022: 66,140

Total population, 2018: 68,805

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 2.24%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 31,850

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 45.16%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 31,153

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 47.10%

Top 10 Cities With the Largest Five-Year Population Increase

Buckeye, Arizona

Five-year change in total population: 46.41%

One-year change in total population: 3.16%

Total population, 2023: 108,900

Total population, 2022: 105,567

Total population, 2018: 74,378

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -1.52%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 50,747

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 46.60%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 51,528

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 48.81%

Atascocita, Texas

Five-year change in total population: 38.56%

One-year change in total population: 11.03%

Total population, 2023: 119,502

Total population, 2022: 107,626

Total population, 2018: 86,243

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.77%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 58,297

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 48.78%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 54,095

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 50.26%

Lehi, Utah

Five-year change in total population: 36.65%

One-year change in total population: 6.95%

Total population, 2023: 90,229

Total population, 2022: 84,368

Total population, 2018: 66,029

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 4.89%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 43,052

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 47.71%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 41,044

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 48.65%

Goodyear, Arizona

Five-year change in total population: 34.97%

One-year change in total population: 6.07%

Total population, 2023: 111,807

Total population, 2022: 105,404

Total population, 2018: 82,837

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -2.55%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 48,772

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 43.62%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 50,049

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 47.48%

Riverview, Florida

Five-year change in total population: 33.04%

One-year change in total population: 4.60%

Total population, 2023: 119,714

Total population, 2022: 114,454

Total population, 2018: 89,982

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.29%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 61,369

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 51.26%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 57,198

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 49.97%

Enterprise, Nevada

Five-year change in total population: 30.32%

One-year change in total population: 5.34%

Total population, 2023: 243,802

Total population, 2022: 231,446

Total population, 2018: 187,078

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 5.80%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 133,647

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 54.82%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 126,317

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 54.58%

Georgetown, Texas

Five-year change in total population: 29.85%

One-year change in total population: 11.34%

Total population, 2023: 96,317

Total population, 2022: 86,505

Total population, 2018: 74,176

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.47%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 40,074

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 41.61%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 37,290

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 43.11%

New Braunfels, Texas

Five-year change in total population: 29.68%

One-year change in total population: 12.49%

Total population, 2023: 110,961

Total population, 2022: 98,643

Total population, 2018: 85,566

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 21.96%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 59,340

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 53.48%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 48,654

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 49.32%

North Port, Florida

Five-year change in total population: 29.57%

One-year change in total population: 4.50%

Total population, 2023: 88,931

Total population, 2022: 85,102

Total population, 2018: 68,637

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.35%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 35,139

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 39.51%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 32,734

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 38.46%

Meridian, Idaho

Five-year change in total population: 26.22%

One-year change in total population: 3.90%

Total population, 2023: 134,794

Total population, 2022: 129,730

Total population, 2018: 106,794

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 1.65%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 63,251

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 46.92%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 62,223

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 47.96%

Data and Methodology

Population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2023, 2022 and 2018 were used to determine one-year and five-year population changes for cities with populations of at least 65,000 in 2023 for which full data was available. Changes in the working age population were also examined, with working age defined as between ages 20 and 54.

Questions about our study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/MicroStockHub

