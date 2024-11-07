These Cities Saw the Largest Growth in Population – 2024 Study

Population shifts in a community can bring about a variety of interwoven economic and social impacts. The magnitude of the population change can affect demand for businesses and services, which in turn may impact costs – or even the availability of such amenities. Similarly, the relative age of the population can determine the strength or weakness of the local job market, as well as have an impact on local culture, economic trajectory, tax base and more.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 610 cities across the U.S. based on the one-year change in population, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Five-year changes were also examined, as well as changes in the working-age population.
Key Findings
- Two cities grew by more than 12% in just one year. Silver Spring, MD ranked first for one-year population growth at 12.86%, while New Braunfels, TX followed closely at 12.49%. The rest of the top five populations for one-year growth are also in Texas and Maryland, including Glen Burnie, MD (11.82%); Georgetown, TX (11.34%); and Atascocita, TX (11.03%).
- This city's population skyrocketed by 46.4% over five years. Buckeye, AZ had the largest five-year population increase, going from 74,378 residents in 2018 to 108,900 in 2023. The working-age population grew by 17,526 during this time period – or 52.76% – slightly outpacing total population growth.
- The size of the working-age population grew by over 15% in five cities over one year. Despite relative decreases in the elderly and youth population, the population of people aged 20 to 54 grew significantly year over year in New Braunfels, TX (21.96%); Rochester Hills, MI (16.52%); Elgin, IL (16.08%); Rogers, AR (15.67%); and Conroe, TX (15.62%).
- The population decreased most over one year in these cities. Spring Valley, NV had the largest one year-drop at -10.14%, after losing just over 22,000 people from 2022 to 2023. Town ‘n' Country, FL (-9.77%) and Kendall, FL (-9.32%) ranked second and third for this metric. The five-year trends for these cities have also been negative, at -7.39%, -4.36%, and -3.44%, respectively.
Top 10 Cities With the Largest One-Year Population Increase
- Silver Spring, Maryland
- One-year change in total population: 12.86%
- Five-year change in total population: 3.89%
- Total population, 2023: 84,996
- Total population, 2022: 75,313
- Total population, 2018: 81,816
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 6.56%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 47,003
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 55.30%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 44,111
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 58.57%
- New Braunfels, Texas
- One-year change in total population: 12.49%
- Five-year change in total population: 29.68%
- Total population, 2023: 110,961
- Total population, 2022: 98,643
- Total population, 2018: 85,566
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 21.96%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 59,340
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 53.48%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 48,654
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 49.32%
- Glen Burnie, Maryland
- One-year change in total population: 11.82%
- Five-year change in total population: 20.63%
- Total population, 2023: 79,598
- Total population, 2022: 71,182
- Total population, 2018: 65,987
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 4.89%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 38,295
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 48.11%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 36,508
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 51.29%
- Georgetown, Texas
- One-year change in total population: 11.34%
- Five-year change in total population: 29.85%
- Total population, 2023: 96,317
- Total population, 2022: 86,505
- Total population, 2018: 74,176
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.47%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 40,074
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 41.61%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 37,290
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 43.11%
- Atascocita, Texas
- One-year change in total population: 11.03%
- Five-year change in total population: 38.56%
- Total population, 2023: 119,502
- Total population, 2022: 107,626
- Total population, 2018: 86,243
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.77%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 58,297
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 48.78%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 54,095
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 50.26%
- Pine Hills, Florida
- One-year change in total population: 9.66%
- Five-year change in total population: -11.99%
- Total population, 2023: 79,274
- Total population, 2022: 72,291
- Total population, 2018: 90,070
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.67%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 35,932
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 45.33%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 33,372
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 46.16%
- Elgin, Illinois
- One-year change in total population: 8.36%
- Five-year change in total population: 7.13%
- Total population, 2023: 118,799
- Total population, 2022: 109,634
- Total population, 2018: 110,893
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 16.08%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 57,513
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 48.41%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 49,545
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 45.19%
- Lehi, Utah
- One-year change in total population: 6.95%
- Five-year change in total population: 36.65%
- Total population, 2023: 90,229
- Total population, 2022: 84,368
- Total population, 2018: 66,029
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 4.89%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 43,052
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 47.71%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 41,044
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 48.65%
- Conroe, Texas
- One-year change in total population: 6.73%
- Five-year change in total population: 23.49%
- Total population, 2023: 108,244
- Total population, 2022: 101,414
- Total population, 2018: 87,656
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 15.62%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 57,237
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 52.88%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 49,504
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 48.81%
- Dale City, Virginia
- One-year change in total population: 6.64%
- Five-year change in total population: 2.51%
- Total population, 2023: 70,529
- Total population, 2022: 66,140
- Total population, 2018: 68,805
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 2.24%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 31,850
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 45.16%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 31,153
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 47.10%
Top 10 Cities With the Largest Five-Year Population Increase
- Buckeye, Arizona
- Five-year change in total population: 46.41%
- One-year change in total population: 3.16%
- Total population, 2023: 108,900
- Total population, 2022: 105,567
- Total population, 2018: 74,378
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -1.52%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 50,747
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 46.60%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 51,528
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 48.81%
- Atascocita, Texas
- Five-year change in total population: 38.56%
- One-year change in total population: 11.03%
- Total population, 2023: 119,502
- Total population, 2022: 107,626
- Total population, 2018: 86,243
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.77%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 58,297
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 48.78%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 54,095
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 50.26%
- Lehi, Utah
- Five-year change in total population: 36.65%
- One-year change in total population: 6.95%
- Total population, 2023: 90,229
- Total population, 2022: 84,368
- Total population, 2018: 66,029
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 4.89%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 43,052
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 47.71%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 41,044
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 48.65%
- Goodyear, Arizona
- Five-year change in total population: 34.97%
- One-year change in total population: 6.07%
- Total population, 2023: 111,807
- Total population, 2022: 105,404
- Total population, 2018: 82,837
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -2.55%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 48,772
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 43.62%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 50,049
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 47.48%
- Riverview, Florida
- Five-year change in total population: 33.04%
- One-year change in total population: 4.60%
- Total population, 2023: 119,714
- Total population, 2022: 114,454
- Total population, 2018: 89,982
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.29%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 61,369
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 51.26%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 57,198
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 49.97%
- Enterprise, Nevada
- Five-year change in total population: 30.32%
- One-year change in total population: 5.34%
- Total population, 2023: 243,802
- Total population, 2022: 231,446
- Total population, 2018: 187,078
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 5.80%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 133,647
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 54.82%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 126,317
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 54.58%
- Georgetown, Texas
- Five-year change in total population: 29.85%
- One-year change in total population: 11.34%
- Total population, 2023: 96,317
- Total population, 2022: 86,505
- Total population, 2018: 74,176
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.47%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 40,074
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 41.61%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 37,290
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 43.11%
- New Braunfels, Texas
- Five-year change in total population: 29.68%
- One-year change in total population: 12.49%
- Total population, 2023: 110,961
- Total population, 2022: 98,643
- Total population, 2018: 85,566
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 21.96%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 59,340
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 53.48%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 48,654
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 49.32%
- North Port, Florida
- Five-year change in total population: 29.57%
- One-year change in total population: 4.50%
- Total population, 2023: 88,931
- Total population, 2022: 85,102
- Total population, 2018: 68,637
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.35%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 35,139
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 39.51%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 32,734
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 38.46%
- Meridian, Idaho
- Five-year change in total population: 26.22%
- One-year change in total population: 3.90%
- Total population, 2023: 134,794
- Total population, 2022: 129,730
- Total population, 2018: 106,794
- One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 1.65%
- Number of working-age residents, 2023: 63,251
- Percent of population of working age, 2023: 46.92%
- Number of working-age residents, 2022: 62,223
- Percent of population of working age, 2022: 47.96%
Data and Methodology
Population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2023, 2022 and 2018 were used to determine one-year and five-year population changes for cities with populations of at least 65,000 in 2023 for which full data was available. Changes in the working age population were also examined, with working age defined as between ages 20 and 54.
