These Chinese Tech Stocks Crushed Q3 EPS Expectations

As the market awaits Nvidia’s NVDA much-anticipated Q3 report, impressive quarterly results from several Chinese tech firms have been a highlight of this week’s earnings lineup so far.

Before the latest trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which have been partly alleviated, Chinese equities had surged to multi-year highs. While profit-taking and macro pressures have led to a correction, these Chinese tech stocks are making the case for more upside after crushing Q3 earnings expectations.

Baidu – BIDU

AI-driven businesses, including AI Cloud, ride-hailing robotaxi services, and AI-native marketing, led to Baidu BIDU posting much stronger Q3 results than expected by offsetting weakness in traditional advertising.

Over the years, Baidu’s innovative business model has continued to mirror the expansion of Alphabet GOOGL. Along with providing exposure to the world’s other largest economy, Baidu is intriguing at a cheaper stock price and value than Alphabet, which just hit a new high of over $300 a share on Wednesday and trades at 27X forward earnings.

BIDU, on the other hand, trades at around $115 and 16X. Making this observation more inquisitive is that Baidu’s Q3 earnings of $1.56 per share beat expectations of $1.20 by 30% despite an expected dip from EPS of $2.37 in the prior year quarter.

PDD Holdings – PDD

China’s massive population usually makes its e-commerce players attractive, and PDD Holdings PDD has been among the top names to consider with a domestic (Pinduoduo) and international shopping platform (Temu) that are among the world’s most popular.

PDD Holdings posted double-digit profit growth and beat Q3 EPS estimates of $2.21 by nearly 34% with earnings coming in at $2.96 per share.

Trip.com – TCOM

Recognized as China’s largest online travel company, Trip.com TCOM rounds out the list after obliterating Q3 EPS expectations of $1.15 by 236%. Attributed to a surge in international travel demand, domestic travel recovery, and efficient cost management, Trip.com’s bottom line stretched over 200% to $3.87 per share from EPS of $1.25 in Q3 2024.

Bottom Line

With EPS revisions likely to rise after their massive Q3 earnings beats, these tech stocks could certainly be poised for more upside. Furthermore, the recent pullback among Chinese equities has started to create attractive entry points from a longer-term perspective as well.

