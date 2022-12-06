These Are Trader Joe's 5 Best Products

Trader Joe's is a grocery store chain that is beloved by many for its affordable prices and unique product offerings. There was no Trader Joe's where I previously lived, so every opportunity I had I would stock up on my favorite products. But with so many products to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. That's why I have compiled a list of the best products at Trader Joe's, according to my own taste buds.

1. Trader Joe's Garlic Spread & Dip

I put this on everything. I love garlic and have tried dozens of different spreads and this by far is my favorite. The flavor and texture make it perfect to spread on a piece of bread, use as a dip, or add it as an ingredient for a dish. The spread is addictive and it is strong enough that a small amount can make a big difference in flavor. Want to slather even more on? Unlike other spreads, it provides a strong punch without being overwhelming. My mouth is watering just writing about the spread!

2. Trader Joe's Maple Cookies

Years ago when some neighbors found out that I was traveling to a Trader Joe's, I got multiple requests to pick up these cookies. At the time I didn't know what it was but after trying them, I now know why they are such a big deal. It is the perfect combination of a crunchy shortbread cookie with a thick maple creme filling. They are Oreo cookies on steroids with rich maple. They are so addicting that I struggle to stop eating them. The downside? Each cookie is 110 calories.

3. Trader Joe's Scandinavian Swimmers (gummy candy)

I have a soft spot for any type of gummy candy. These gummies are in the shape of different sea creatures. At first glance, I thought they would be like Swedish Fish, which is one of my favorites and I was surprised to see that they are even better. The orange rockfish are orange-flavored; the blue dolphins taste like huckleberry; the yellow sea horses are mango; and the red lobsters are berry-flavored. You can tell the quality is significantly different than your standard gummies. They are more chewy, soft, and the flavor is a perfect balance of sweet and savory. Best of all, they are gluten-free and have a sour version.

4. Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Cocoa Marshmallows

A family member told me to stay away from these because knowing my eating habits I would eat the whole box in one sitting. He was right. If you love marshmallows, smores, or anything peanut butter and chocolate-related, then these are the perfect snack. Or in my case a meal. The cocoa-infused marshmallows are what you expect marshmallows to be: light, airy, and fluffy. It is combined with just the right amount of chocolate and peanut butter, giving it the perfect blend of savory and sweet.

5. Mandarin Orange Chicken

Okay yes, I have the taste buds of a four-year-old, where everything I want is sweet. There is a reason Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken won multiple awards at its 13th Annual Customer Choice Awards. It took top place for best overall and best entree. The chicken comes frozen and I like to pop them in an air fryer for 10 minutes and after adding the sweet and spicy orange sauce, it gets as close to an authentic Chinese restaurant dish as possible. For me, it has the perfect balance of chicken, crispy breading, and sauce.

Trader Joe's has a wide variety of food options that are sure to keep everyone in your family happy. I love the fact that it's not only affordable and delicious, but Trader Joe's offers high-quality unique food products. The holiday season is approaching and inflation is still a problem. This means it really pays to find great food that can fit your budget. After all, there is a reason Trader Joe's has grown faster than Whole Foods the past 10 years and has the highest revenue per square foot in the country.

