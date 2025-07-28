Personal Finance

These Are Florida’s Wealthiest Suburbs

July 28, 2025 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Can you guess which Florida cities have the largest number of wealthy suburbs? According to an in-house GOBankingRates study, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach are home to 50% of Florida’s wealthiest suburbs: 12 suburbs out of the 24 to rank.

GOBankingRates determined The Sunshine State’s wealthiest suburbs by reviewing all Florida cities with 5,000 households or more and isolating the 20 suburbs with the highest average household incomes. Additional sourced factors include each suburb’s metro area and 2025 typical home value.

From highest to lowest average household income, here are Florida’s wealthiest suburbs.

West Palm Beach, Florida (US) stock photo

1. Palm Beach

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Average household income: $356,467
  • Typical home value: $10,211,635

Pinecrest, Florida

2. Pinecrest

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Average household income: $312,591
  • Typical home value: $2,406,476

Aerial drone view over enormous North Lake City Florida colorful forest between the autumn and fall season.

3. Lake Butler

  • Suburb of: Lake City
  • Average household income: $289,593
  • Typical home value: $286,304
The Intracoastal Waterway as it bisects a residential neighborhood in the Pompano Beach area of South Florida just north of Fort Lauderdale.

4. Parkland

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Average household income: $229,861
  • Typical home value: $1,099,595
Coral Gables, Fla.

5. Coral Gables

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Average household income: $209,687
  • Typical home value: $1,983,472

Fort Lauderdale Broward County Florida iStock

6. Palmetto Bay

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Average household income: $205,337
  • Typical home value: $1,137,957
Aerial drone photo of a business park in Weston Florida USA.

7. Weston

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Average household income: $187,346
  • Typical home value: $836,656
Aerial view of real estate in Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Image.

8. Palm Beach Gardens

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Average household income: $185,217
  • Typical home value: $766,584

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA/USA - January 13, 2017: The Rollins College campus, in Winter Park, Florida, near Orlando, on January 13, 2017.

9. Winter Park

  • Suburb of: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
  • Average household income: $180,854
  • Typical home value: $510,834
The Hillsboro Inlet separating the city of Pompano Beach to the south and Lighthouse Point community of Deerfield Beach to the north shot during a helicopter photo flight from an altitude of about 200 feet over the Atlantic Ocean.

10. Lighthouse Point

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Average household income: $171,121
  • Typical home value: $1,184,875
luxury waterfront development of homes, docks, condominiums and hotels in boca raton, florida.

11. Boca Raton

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Average household income: $168,999
  • Typical home value: $727,075

Tropical Palm Trees & Ocean Views in Jupiter, Florida.

12. Jupiter

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Average household income: $168,260
  • Typical home value: $781,147
Warm Mineral Springs In North Port, Florida.

13. Lakewood Ranch

  • Suburb of: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton
  • Average household income: $166,376
  • Typical home value: $667,429
A gorgeous aerial view of Ponte Vedra Beach in Jacksonville, Florida.

14. Jacksonville Beach

  • Suburb of: Jacksonville
  • Average household income: $163,128
  • Typical home value: $665,193

Palm City, Florida.

15. Palm City

  • Suburb of: Port St. Lucie
  • Average household income: $158,231
  • Typical home value: $662,363
Boardwalk on beach in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

16. Westchase

  • Suburb of: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
  • Average household income: $157,024
  • Typical home value: $601,220
Friendship Fountain in Jacksonville Florida

17. Atlantic Beach

  • Suburb of: Jacksonville
  • Average household income: $156,627
  • Typical home value: $751,089

Lakefront Kissimmee Drone Aerial View.

18. Doctor Phillips

  • Suburb of: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
  • Average household income: $156,440
  • Typical home value: $574,370
Seafront beach promenade with palm trees on sunny day in Fort Lauderdale.

19. Cooper City

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Average household income: $155,630
  • Typical home value: $686,654
Clearwater Beach sunset high angle.

20. Lutz

  • Suburb of: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
  • Average household income: $155,123
  • Typical home value: $511,890

The view at dusk of Little Marsh Hill houses, the suburb of Jacksonville city (Florida).

21. Fleming Island

  • Suburb of: Jacksonville
  • Average household income: $150,485
  • Typical home value: $463,371
Colorful Lifeguard Tower in South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida, USA.

22. Wellington

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
  • Average household income: $150,029
  • Typical home value: $677,433
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

23. Apollo Beach

  • Suburb of: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
  • Average household income: $146,136
  • Typical home value: $459,785

Kissimmee Florida historic district

24. Lake Mary

  • Suburb of: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
  • Average household income: $143,734
  • Typical home value: $502,217

Explore more original studies at GOBankingRates Original Research Center.

Editor’s note: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all cities in Florida with 5,000 households or more. GOBankingRates then isolated the 20 suburbs with the highest average household income as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then found the metro area for each suburb, as well as the 2025 typical home value for the city (via Zillow). All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 14, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are Florida’s Wealthiest Suburbs

