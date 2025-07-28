These Are Florida’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Can you guess which Florida cities have the largest number of wealthy suburbs? According to an in-house GOBankingRates study, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach are home to 50% of Florida’s wealthiest suburbs: 12 suburbs out of the 24 to rank.
Check Out: GOBankingRates Original Research Center
Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
GOBankingRates determined The Sunshine State’s wealthiest suburbs by reviewing all Florida cities with 5,000 households or more and isolating the 20 suburbs with the highest average household incomes. Additional sourced factors include each suburb’s metro area and 2025 typical home value.
From highest to lowest average household income, here are Florida’s wealthiest suburbs.
1. Palm Beach
- Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Average household income: $356,467
- Typical home value: $10,211,635
Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
See More: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 50s
2. Pinecrest
- Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Average household income: $312,591
- Typical home value: $2,406,476
View Next: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
3. Lake Butler
- Suburb of: Lake City
- Average household income: $289,593
- Typical home value: $286,304
4. Parkland
- Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Average household income: $229,861
- Typical home value: $1,099,595
5. Coral Gables
- Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Average household income: $209,687
- Typical home value: $1,983,472
Trending Now: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities
6. Palmetto Bay
- Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Average household income: $205,337
- Typical home value: $1,137,957
7. Weston
- Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Average household income: $187,346
- Typical home value: $836,656
8. Palm Beach Gardens
- Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Average household income: $185,217
- Typical home value: $766,584
Try This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
9. Winter Park
- Suburb of: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
- Average household income: $180,854
- Typical home value: $510,834
10. Lighthouse Point
- Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Average household income: $171,121
- Typical home value: $1,184,875
11. Boca Raton
- Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Average household income: $168,999
- Typical home value: $727,075
That’s Interesting: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
12. Jupiter
- Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Average household income: $168,260
- Typical home value: $781,147
13. Lakewood Ranch
- Suburb of: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton
- Average household income: $166,376
- Typical home value: $667,429
14. Jacksonville Beach
- Suburb of: Jacksonville
- Average household income: $163,128
- Typical home value: $665,193
Discover More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025
15. Palm City
- Suburb of: Port St. Lucie
- Average household income: $158,231
- Typical home value: $662,363
16. Westchase
- Suburb of: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
- Average household income: $157,024
- Typical home value: $601,220
17. Atlantic Beach
- Suburb of: Jacksonville
- Average household income: $156,627
- Typical home value: $751,089
See Next: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer
18. Doctor Phillips
- Suburb of: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
- Average household income: $156,440
- Typical home value: $574,370
19. Cooper City
- Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Average household income: $155,630
- Typical home value: $686,654
20. Lutz
- Suburb of: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
- Average household income: $155,123
- Typical home value: $511,890
For You: Mark Cuban Tells Americans To Stock Up on Consumables as Trump’s Tariffs Hit — Here’s What To Buy
21. Fleming Island
- Suburb of: Jacksonville
- Average household income: $150,485
- Typical home value: $463,371
22. Wellington
- Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Average household income: $150,029
- Typical home value: $677,433
23. Apollo Beach
- Suburb of: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
- Average household income: $146,136
- Typical home value: $459,785
Explore More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States
24. Lake Mary
- Suburb of: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
- Average household income: $143,734
- Typical home value: $502,217
Explore more original studies at GOBankingRates Original Research Center.
Editor’s note: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all cities in Florida with 5,000 households or more. GOBankingRates then isolated the 20 suburbs with the highest average household income as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then found the metro area for each suburb, as well as the 2025 typical home value for the city (via Zillow). All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 14, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 Costco Products That Have the Most Customer Complaints
- Mark Cuban Warns of 'Red Rural Recession' -- 4 States That Could Get Hit Hard
- How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
- 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are Florida’s Wealthiest Suburbs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.