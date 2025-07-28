These Are Florida’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Can you guess which Florida cities have the largest number of wealthy suburbs? According to an in-house GOBankingRates study, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach are home to 50% of Florida’s wealthiest suburbs: 12 suburbs out of the 24 to rank.

GOBankingRates determined The Sunshine State’s wealthiest suburbs by reviewing all Florida cities with 5,000 households or more and isolating the 20 suburbs with the highest average household incomes. Additional sourced factors include each suburb’s metro area and 2025 typical home value.

From highest to lowest average household income, here are Florida’s wealthiest suburbs.

1. Palm Beach

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Average household income: $356,467

$356,467 Typical home value: $10,211,635

2. Pinecrest

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Average household income: $312,591

$312,591 Typical home value: $2,406,476

3. Lake Butler

Suburb of: Lake City

Lake City Average household income: $289,593

$289,593 Typical home value: $286,304

4. Parkland

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Average household income: $229,861

$229,861 Typical home value: $1,099,595

5. Coral Gables

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Average household income: $209,687

$209,687 Typical home value: $1,983,472

6. Palmetto Bay

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Average household income: $205,337

$205,337 Typical home value: $1,137,957

7. Weston

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Average household income: $187,346

$187,346 Typical home value: $836,656

8. Palm Beach Gardens

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Average household income: $185,217

$185,217 Typical home value: $766,584

9. Winter Park

Suburb of: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford Average household income: $180,854

$180,854 Typical home value: $510,834

10. Lighthouse Point

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Average household income: $171,121

$171,121 Typical home value: $1,184,875

11. Boca Raton

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Average household income: $168,999

$168,999 Typical home value: $727,075

12. Jupiter

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Average household income: $168,260

$168,260 Typical home value: $781,147

13. Lakewood Ranch

Suburb of: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Average household income: $166,376

$166,376 Typical home value: $667,429

14. Jacksonville Beach

Suburb of: Jacksonville

Jacksonville Average household income: $163,128

$163,128 Typical home value: $665,193

15. Palm City

Suburb of: Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie Average household income: $158,231

$158,231 Typical home value: $662,363

16. Westchase

Suburb of: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Average household income: $157,024

$157,024 Typical home value: $601,220

17. Atlantic Beach

Suburb of: Jacksonville

Jacksonville Average household income: $156,627

$156,627 Typical home value: $751,089

18. Doctor Phillips

Suburb of: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford Average household income: $156,440

$156,440 Typical home value: $574,370

19. Cooper City

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Average household income: $155,630

$155,630 Typical home value: $686,654

20. Lutz

Suburb of: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Average household income: $155,123

$155,123 Typical home value: $511,890

21. Fleming Island

Suburb of: Jacksonville

Jacksonville Average household income: $150,485

$150,485 Typical home value: $463,371

22. Wellington

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Average household income: $150,029

$150,029 Typical home value: $677,433

23. Apollo Beach

Suburb of: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Average household income: $146,136

$146,136 Typical home value: $459,785

24. Lake Mary

Suburb of: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford Average household income: $143,734

$143,734 Typical home value: $502,217

Editor’s note: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all cities in Florida with 5,000 households or more. GOBankingRates then isolated the 20 suburbs with the highest average household income as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then found the metro area for each suburb, as well as the 2025 typical home value for the city (via Zillow). All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 14, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are Florida’s Wealthiest Suburbs

