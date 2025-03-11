These Are the 10 Most Common Work-From-Home Jobs: Are the Salaries Worth It

The average salary for a fully remote job is $107,000 annually, according to data collected by Fullstack Academy. The research revealed that the highest-paying remote jobs in the country were psychiatrists, medical directors and loan officers.

If you’re looking for a career pivot or want to explore our options, GOBankingRates listed the most common remote jobs in the U.S in 2025. The roundup is based on active job postings as of December 2024 with salary information from Indeed.

GOBankingRates will also review whether the salaries are worth it based on the education and requirements of landing a position. Also find out the U.S. cities where salaries are increasing the most.

1. Software Developer

Number of job posts: 7,773

Average salary: $105,675

To find work as a software developer, you’ll have to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field. It’s worth noting that the education required will depend on the industry and the type of skills they require since technological advancements are happening faster than ever with AI-powered tools and coding.

According to Springboard, the average cost of becoming a software engineer through the traditional college method would be around $100,000 when you factor in all the expenses. On the other hand, you can also look into online coding bootcamps that range from $8,000 to $30,000. If you can find a bootcamp that fits your schedule, you can land a lucrative career within a year.

2. Sales Representative

Number of job posts: 7,592

Average salary: $77,370

A sales representative will spend time speaking with clients about potential sales, and the pay will depend on the commissions in most roles. If you want to land a role as a sales representative, there may not be any specific educational requirements, but it will depend on the industry you choose to enter.

If you browse job postings for fully remote work in this field, you’ll notice that every company has different requirements. The good news is that you can get started with on-the-job-training so you won’t have to invest time and money into earning further qualifications in most cases.

3. Account Manager

Number of job posts: 2,848

Average salary: $86,058

Account manager roles are available in industries ranging from banking to marketing and beyond. The education required depends on the job posting, but a bachelor’s degree should be enough to get an interview. One of the primary qualifications based on job postings is excellent communication skills as you’ll have to manage relations with clients and team members.

According to College Board, the average tuition and fees for attending college per year was $11,260 for a public in-state school and $29,150 for an out-of-state school for the 2023-2024 year. This means you could spend anywhere from $45,040 to $116,600 for your education. It also means that the salary may not be worth it if you’re considering starting in this position without any previous experience.

4. Customer Service Representative

Number of job posts: 1,783

Average salary: $70,201

With so many companies going digital during the pandemic, there’s been an increased demand for customer service representatives to handle client issues. The pay for this kind of job will depend on the industry and your experience, but postings are always open. Many companies will train you so you don’t have to spend time and money earning a college degree or specific credentials to find work in this field, making it worth it.

5. Marketing Specialist

Number of job posts: 1,542

Average salary: $64,189

The marketing specialist role will vary depending on the company and the industry, but you’ll need some sort of marketing education per LinkedIn job postings. Since this job will likely require some sort of business or marketing degree to get your foot in the door, you’ll want to factor in that you could spend a decent amount on a four-year degree.

According to data compiled by the Education Data Initiative, the average cost of college in the U.S. with everything included is $38,270 per year. This means you could spend $153,080 on earning your education, which would be an expensive undertaking if you wanted to make a career pivot.

6. Project Manager

Number of job posts: 1,159

Average salary: $91,602

As the name implies, a project manager is responsible for organizing teams and executing specific tasks in a company. While the job can pay a lucrative salary, it’s worth mentioning that it may take some time to get certified as a project manager. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree to be considered, and then you’ll want to get certified after completing your required hours in the field.

You’ll want to enroll with the Project Management Institute (PMI) to pay the lower exam fee of $425 to earn your Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, per Coursera. Depending on your field, a specific amount of work hours is required to get approved and you’ll have to pay $159 annually for PMI membership. This career pivot may not be worth it if you don’t have the time and financial resources to invest.

7. Product Manager

Number of job posts: 1,100

Average salary: $122,780

Indeed also listed this as one of the top remote jobs for 2025, as companies are seeking out someone to oversee the process for the creation of a product or service. Someone in this role would work with the various departments, from sales to marketing.

Since this is another role that requires a business degree, you’ll have to spend the time and money on earning this credential, which can cost up to $153,000 or so. The 7% expected growth rate from 2023 to 2033 means you’ll likely find work and earn a decent salary, but you’ll want to ensure that you have the proper credentials to make it worth a career change.

8. Data Analyst

Number of job posts: 988

Average salary: $82,307

Someone in this role is expected to collect and analyze insights and trends based on large data sets. Since you’re required to have a bachelor’s degree in science for most roles in this field, you’ll have to factor in this expense. For example, the Education Data Initiative shared that attending a four-year in-state public college would cost $108,584.

The good news is that you can get into prompt engineering or something along those lines if you want to get involved with data analysis. Prompt engineering courses are available for under $100, and some companies will accept these credentials for entry-level positions.

9. Accountant

Number of job posts: 755

Average salary: $65,759

While the report listed accountant as one type of job, there are different types of designations and certifications in this field. The cost of your education will depend on what type of accountant you want to become, but you need a bachelor’s degree in business or accounting to get started in this field. From there, you could pursue a designation like becoming a licensed certified public accountant (CPA).

This means you could spend $108,584 on a bachelor’s degree from an in-state public college and then a few thousand dollars on a CPA designation. According to UWorld Accounting, acquiring a CPA designation could cost another $2,240 to $5,850. This would be an expensive career pivot if you don’t have a background in accounting or finance.

10. Insurance Agent

Number of job posts: 635

Average salary: $74,248

Working as an insurance agent is essentially similar to being a sales representative, except that you only sell different protection plans. To find work in this field, you can usually get in with a high school diploma, as most companies will pay for your training. If your employer doesn’t cover it, you may have to spend some money on getting licensed in your state, but the costs are low for getting into insurance sales. This means that a career pivot to insurance could be worth it if you enjoy this type of work.

We suggest you look over job postings in these common work-from-home jobs because you may be closer to some of the qualifications than you realize. If you’re fed up with your current career, you’ll want to browse through the extensive list to see the possibilities.

