These AI Cloud Stocks Are Starting to Soar Again Thanks to Nvidia: ANET, CRWV

AI-focused cloud stocks Arista Networks ANET and CoreWeave CRWV have been on a tremendous rally again as investors rotate back into AI infrastructure plays with major chipmakers — especially Nvidia NVDA) — signaling stronger long-term demand for data center capacity.

After being hit hard during the late-year AI bubble scare at the end of 2025, CoreWeave shares have spiked +40% in the last month, seeing a sharp reversal and an extended rebound following the announcement of a new partnership with Nvidia.

Meanwhile, the +10% monthly move in Arista’s stock has also placed it among the better performers in 2026 so far.

It’s worth noting that some of Arista’s biggest AI-cloud partnerships include deep technical collaborations with privately held AI-infrastructure and data-platform company VAST Data and Nvidia as well, on top of having other broad integrations across hyperscale cloud and AI-cluster environments.



Broader Market Rotation Back Into AI Infrastructure

As investors digest economic data and look past short-term volatility, money is flowing back into companies tied to the physical backbone of AI: GPUs, cloud capacity, and networking.

Being a prime example, CoreWeave’s trading volume has surged 55% above its three-month average, seeing heavy market activity throughout January and signaling renewed institutional interest.



CoreWeave’s Boost from Nvidia

Nvidia’s total investment in CoreWeave now stands at roughly $2.1 billion, combining its original $100 million stake with a new $2 billion equity infusion to help build large-scale AI “factories” with 5+ gigawatts of capacity by 2030.

This move places Nvidia as CoreWeave’s second-largest shareholder and signaled the chip giant’s commitment to scaling AI compute capacity through specialized cloud partners. CoreWeave serves as one of Nvidia’s most important AI-cloud partners, providing massive GPU-accelerated compute capacity by deploying Nvidia’s newest architectures and helping Nvidia scale its “AI factory” strategy in the process.

Like Arista Networks, CoreWeave helps enterprises run demanding AI workloads efficiently and at scale, and it does so by building its cloud entirely on Nvidia’s full stack. The partnership is deep and highly strategic, with CoreWeave acting as both a customer and an operational extension of Nvidia’s AI-infrastructure ambitions.

Investors now see CoreWeave’s AI-specific cloud servers and triple-digit revenue growth as signs of durable demand. Going public in March of last year, CoreWeave has released three quarterly reports so far, with Q3 EPS coming in at an adjusted loss of $0.08 a share on sales of $1.36 billion.

CoreWeave will be reporting Q4 results on Monday, February 9, with FY25 EPS now expected at an adjusted loss of $1.31, although annual sales are projected to increase 168% to $5.1 billion compared to the $1.9 billion the company reported in 2024.

Arista is Still Riding the AI Networking Wave

Arista’s 400G/800G high-speed switches have become go-to hardware for hyperscalers and AI-data-center builders. This AI-networking leadership is also a major reason ANET is starting to spike again, as Arista has been a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom.

To that point, Arista’s AI cloud partnerships with Nvidia and VAST Data are focused on high-bandwidth, low-latency networking essential for training and running large AI models. Furthermore, AI-driven data-center networking remains extremely strong, with Arista posting robust revenue growth tied to hyperscale and AI infrastructure buildouts.

Known to serve major hyperscalers such as Microsoft MSFT and Meta Platforms META, Arista most recently reported a 27% and 25% increase in Q3 revenue ($2.3 billion) and EPS ($0.75), respectively.

Arista is scheduled to report Q4 results on Thursday, February 12, with FY25 sales and EPS now expected to be up nearly 27%, respectively, at $8.87 billion and $2.88 per share.

Conclusion & Final Thoughts

CoreWeave continues to get passes thrown from Nvidia, which is very intriguing in regard to credibility and the likelihood that it will be able to finish these plays in terms of eventual profitability.

The resurging hype in Arista Networks stock, on the other hand, is more grounded in diversification outside of Nvidia and financial fundamentals, including strong EPS growth and a somewhat lofty but trackable forward earnings multiple of 44X.

For now, Arista Networks stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with CoreWeave shares landing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

