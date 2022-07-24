These 8 States Have Thriving Tiny Home Communities

If you watch any home improvement television shows, you're probably familiar with tiny homes. Typically, a tiny home consists of 400 square feet (or less) of living space. There are many reasons a person would want to live in a tiny home, including new home costs, simplified living, and less negative impact on the environment.

Eight of the best states for tiny home communities

If your dream is to live in a tiny home, you may want to look into one of these states:

Arizona: Arizona isn't as strict as some states regarding zoning, although your tiny home will need to be inspected to make sure it meets building codes. Arizona's tiny home communities encourage homeowners to live green, often saving them even more money.

California: You'll need to check out specific areas of the state you're most interested in building, as each has its own rules and regulations regarding tiny homes. Still, communities like Delta Bay Tiny House Resort illustrate how great a tiny home community can be. With a clubhouse, bathhouse, fishing docks, and volleyball court, Delta Bay celebrates tiny home living.

Colorado: The annual Colorado Tiny House Festival, along with local advocates and community developers, has played a huge role in making the state tiny house friendly. Not only is it good for the environment, but it offers the community another option for keeping the cost of housing low so they can invest in the future.

Florida: The Sunshine State did not immediately climb on the tiny house bandwagon, but parts of the state -- like St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and Orange counties -- welcome tiny house communities.

Georgia: Considered one of the best states for those who live in tiny houses, Atlanta is the most tiny-house friendly, with several communities highlighting the upside of downsizing.

Oregon: Oregon ranks as one of the most progressive states when it comes to tiny home regulations. Lakeview, Portland, Monroe, and Eugene are among the most welcoming Oregon cities.

Texas: Texas is another state that's friendly to tiny houses, with a town called Spur referring to itself as the "first tiny-house friendly town in the country."

Pennsylvania: While the Keystone State is not considered one of the friendliest when it comes to tiny home living, the city of Elizabethtown claims to be home to the largest tiny home community in the country.

Not always welcome

However, not every state looks fondly on tiny homes. According to Green Matters, none of these states forbid the building of these little houses, but they've found ways to discourage people from building them. For example, states may require minimum ceiling heights, specific door dimensions, or emergency exits that don't fit into a tiny home design. They may also have zoning restrictions that make it difficult to build a tiny house, even if you already own the land. There are 24 states where building and living in a tiny home may cause a bit of a headache.

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

New Jersey

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

No matter where you're hoping to build a tiny home, check into local laws and ordinances. While you're at it, check to see if there are any tiny home communities offering the types of amenities you might enjoy.

