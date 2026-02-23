These 5 Stocks Are at the Center of the AI Supply Squeeze

Artificial intelligence continues to dominate headlines, boardrooms, and capital markets. And it is not just a buzzword. It is a structural technological shift that is reshaping industries in real time. Yet despite the excitement, adoption remains relatively early. According to research published by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), only about one in six people currently use generative AI tools. Even so, global AI adoption surged 20% in 2025 to nearly 400 million users worldwide.

That figure underscores two important realities. First, demand is accelerating rapidly. Second, the runway for further adoption remains enormous. While usage is concentrated in developed markets, emerging economies represent a major long-term expansion opportunity. As models become more capable and real-world use cases expand, AI will likely become more embedded in daily workflows, enterprise systems, and consumer applications.

With that surge in adoption comes a second-order effect: infrastructure strain. AI models require enormous compute power, memory bandwidth, data storage, specialized chips, and electricity. In several areas of the supply chain, demand is already outpacing supply. When bottlenecks emerge, pricing power often follows.

Here are five stocks positioned at critical pressure points in the AI ecosystem that could benefit from sustained demand and potential supply constraints.

Sandisk: Storage at the Core of AI

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has become one of the strongest performers in the market this year, after being the S&P’s top-performer for 2025. The company develops NAND flash memory solutions used across data centers, enterprise systems, mobile devices, and edge computing platforms.

AI workloads are storage-intensive. Training and running large language models requires rapid access to massive datasets. As hyperscalers and enterprises scale AI deployments, demand for high-performance storage rises in tandem.

Over the past year, a global shortage of NAND flash memory collided with accelerating AI-driven demand. The result was a sharp increase in pricing, with NAND prices nearly doubling during the second half of last year. That dynamic created a powerful earnings tailwind.

In its latest quarterly report, released Jan. 29, 2026, Sandisk posted EPS of $6.20, far above analyst expectations of $3.31. Revenue rose 61% year over year to $3.03 billion, beating consensus estimates. Guidance for the following quarter called for revenue of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion, with gross margins projected at 65% to 67%.

With supply still tight and AI-related storage demand growing, Sandisk remains directly exposed to one of the most important infrastructure layers in the AI stack.

Micron Technology: High Bandwidth Memory Powerhouse

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) represents another memory-focused beneficiary of AI bottlenecks. The company is a leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory, a critical component in advanced AI accelerators and GPUs.

High-bandwidth memory enables processors to move vast amounts of data quickly, a necessity for training and inference at scale. Micron is one of only a handful of global suppliers in this segment, giving it meaningful leverage when supply tightens.

Shares have climbed sharply, up roughly 50% this year alone. In its fiscal first-quarter 2026 results, Micron reported EPS of $4.78, beating expectations of $3.77. Revenue surged nearly 57% year over year to $13.64 billion, topping forecasts.

Analysts expect continued strength, with upcoming quarterly estimates projecting significant year-over-year growth. Institutional ownership remains high, and the stock has attracted substantial net inflows over the past 12 months.

As AI models become larger and more complex, memory intensity per chip continues to increase. That structural trend reinforces Micron’s positioning in a market where supply constraints can translate directly into pricing power.

Nebius: Scaling AI Native Infrastructure

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) offers exposure to a different segment of the AI ecosystem: full-stack AI infrastructure. The company provides AI-native cloud services, developer tools, and large-scale data center capacity tailored for training and running AI models. As enterprises increasingly seek purpose-built infrastructure rather than generic cloud compute, Nebius is expanding aggressively.

The company is targeting between 800 megawatts and 1 gigawatt of connected capacity by the end of 2026, with contracted power guidance recently raised to more than 3 gigawatts. That scale matters in an environment where AI data center capacity is increasingly scarce.

In its latest quarterly report, Nebius delivered year-over-year revenue growth of more than 500%, even though quarterly revenue slightly missed expectations due to timing-related capacity. More importantly, management reiterated its ambitious 2026 annual recurring revenue target of $7 billion to $9 billion and emphasized that demand continues to outpace supply.

Longer-duration contracts, improved pricing, and strong enterprise demand suggest that capacity constraints could continue to support favorable economics. Shares have surged more than 100% over the past year, reflecting growing investor recognition.

ASML Holding: The Gatekeeper of Advanced Chips

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) sits at perhaps the most critical chokepoint in the entire semiconductor supply chain. The Dutch company manufactures advanced photolithography systems, including extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines required to produce leading-edge chips. Without ASML’s equipment, advanced AI processors cannot be manufactured.

Chip designers may capture headlines, but they rely entirely on ASML’s machines to fabricate cutting-edge semiconductors. The company’s near monopoly in EUV lithography gives it unique pricing power and strategic importance.

As global demand for AI chips surges, semiconductor foundries must invest heavily in new fabrication capacity. That, in turn, drives sustained demand for ASML’s systems. Shares have rallied strongly over the past year, and analysts remain broadly constructive on the long-term outlook.

GE Vernova: Powering the AI Revolution

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) may not design chips or build servers, but it addresses another emerging bottleneck: electricity. AI data centers consume enormous amounts of power. As hyperscalers race to expand capacity, reliable and scalable power generation becomes essential. In several regions, grid infrastructure is already strained.

GE Vernova designs and services equipment across the power generation and grid value chain, including gas turbines, renewable platforms, and grid modernization technologies. Its positioning makes it a pick-and-shovel play on the physical infrastructure required to sustain AI growth.

The stock has surged more than 130% over the past year and continues to trade with growth-like characteristics. In its most recent quarterly report, GE Vernova significantly exceeded earnings expectations, in part thanks to a one-off tax benefit, and raised its multi-year outlook. Management projects 2026 revenue between $44 billion and $45 billion, with longer-term expansion targets reaching beyond $56 billion by 2028.

As AI-driven electricity demand accelerates, companies enabling generation and transmission capacity could remain in focus.

Where Demand Meets Constraint

AI adoption is expanding rapidly, but infrastructure buildout is struggling to keep pace. Memory, advanced chips, data center capacity, and power generation are all experiencing pressure.

When demand outstrips supply, pricing power often strengthens. Sandisk and Micron sit at the heart of memory bottlenecks. Nebius is scaling AI-specific infrastructure in a capacity-constrained market. ASML controls essential chip manufacturing technology. GE Vernova powers the energy backbone that enables AI.

If AI demand remains durable and adoption continues climbing globally, these companies are positioned not just to participate, but potentially to thrive amid the bottlenecks shaping the next phase of the AI revolution.

