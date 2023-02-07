These 5 Home Design Elements Are Going Out of Style

If you're looking for a chuckle or two, research what designers are saying will be in style in 2023 and what they're declaring outdated. One says wallpaper is out, while another talks about its surging popularity. One warns that home buyers are scared off by colorful rooms, while another insists that rooms without color look sterile and unwelcoming.

In other words, there is no consensus among experts. Despite that fact, everyone and their designer-brother claims to know what's in and what's out. It was with a giant grain of salt that we dove into expert opinions, looking for overlapping advice. It was only when we saw the same design element mentioned two or more times that we included it on this list.

Still, feel free to roll your eyes as necessary.

1. Full baths without a tub

According to one expert, the trend of choosing showers over full bathtubs is out, and it may be difficult to sell a home with a shower only. They described walk-in showers as "wonderful" but said some people either need or prefer a tub.

Another expert associates soaking tubs with self-care and predicts that self-care is going to become a priority again in 2023.

There was no mention of how the homeowner with a shower only is supposed to pay to have their bathroom remodeled. Are we talking about credit card debt or a personal loan?

2. An abundance of white

As homeowners have embraced clean lines and minimalistic decor, white has become the go-to palette for rooms. Everything from bedrooms to kitchens are bathed in white. One designer says that too much white gives a room a harsh appearance that could chill potential home buyers who might have made an offer otherwise.

Another is especially put off by all-white kitchens and even says that white ceilings will go away in 2023.

3. Large rooms with less storage

You might want to rethink eliminating storage space for any reason, warns one design expert, particularly if you're tempted to get rid of closet space to open up a room. Americans are seeking to reduce clutter, the expert says. Proving ample storage, including well-appointed closets, gives people a place to store their belongings out of sight.

Realtor Renee Kuperman (as quoted by Bob Vila) agrees. According to them, homeowners sometimes removed closets to create a larger bedroom or master bath, instantly decreasing the value of their homes.

Of course, it's possible that some homeowners make design changes that will make them happy rather than worrying about selling their homes.

4. Carpeting

It does not seem to matter that some people prefer the feel of carpeting under their feet. Buyers are looking for hardwood floors in living areas, and carpeting is out for 2023.

Again, does style dictate that the homeowner pull out a credit card and pay to replace carpeting with hardwood flooring?

5. Tiled backsplashes

Who knew those patterned tiled backsplashes, a staple in kitchens for decades, are suddenly out of style? According to one designer, patterned or mosaic wall tiles can look "busy" and dysfunctional. Instead, homeowners are supposed to switch to solid slab stone that matches their countertops.

Given that an estimated 69% of all U.S. households are unable to afford a median-priced home, it's silly to think anyone should go into debt to follow a new trend. Maybe the best advice for homeowners is to create a space they're comfortable living in. After all, if they're making the mortgage payment, they get to make the design decisions.

