These 5 Fast Food Chains Have the Best Deals

Getting a meal from your favorite fast food eatery is a convenient way to satisfy your hunger. Even if you're following a strict budget, an occasional trip through the drive-through is likely possible. If you know where to go, you may be able to score a deal on your order so you can continue to put more money in your savings account.

Check out these affordable deals available at some of the most popular fast food chains.

1. Burger King

Burger King is a good place to go if you're craving fast food for breakfast. The company has mobile-only deals available through its app. You can get a croissan'wich and coffee for $4. If you're also buying breakfast for a companion, you can pay $6 and get two croissan'wiches, two small hash browns, and two small coffees.

2. Wendy's

Wendy's has affordable meal options for those who love a good bargain. You can order the 4 for $4 special -- which features a Jr. Cheeseburger, four-piece chicken nuggets, a Jr. Fry, and a value drink. But that's not the only budget-friendly deal here.

Wendy's also sells its $5 Biggie Bag. You can choose between a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack sandwich. The deal also included a four-piece chicken nugget, small fry, and a small drink.

3. Sonic

Sonic is another fast food chain to visit if you don't want to go broke. The brand sells half-price cheeseburgers daily after 5 p.m. You'll need to order through its mobile app to get this deal. Sonic also has half-price drinks available all day through the app.

Non-app users can also save money at Sonic. If you're visiting and haven't downloaded the app, you can enjoy half-price drinks and slushes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

4. Taco Bell

If you're in the mood for a trip to Taco Bell, you'll be happy to know this fast food spot has budget-friendly deals. You can order a My Cravings Box, which features two food items, a side dish, and a drink. Another bargain is the brand's Happier Hour. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, you can score $1 drinks and frozen beverages.

5. McDonald's

McDonald's also has a lot of deals available in its mobile app. You can score a discount no matter what time you visit the drive-through. During breakfast hours, you can get a breakfast sandwich for only $2.

If you're ordering later in the day, buy-one-get-one sandwich deals are available, or you can score a free medium fry with any purchase over $1. It's worth noting you can only use one in-app deal per order -- but there are many ways to save money.

Save money on your next fast food visit

There's no reason to pay full price for a fast food burger if you can avoid it. The next time you're in the mood for fast food, check to see if you can get a discount on your order. You could save money by taking advantage of money-saving deals.

Don't forget to download your favorite fast food eatery's mobile app. You may be able to access additional offers made only available through the app.

