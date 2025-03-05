These 4 Subtle Tactics Can Lead To Your Next Salary Bump, According to Experts

You have to ask for a salary bump to get it, but there are a few things you can do to boost your chances of getting a raise. Strategic planning can go a long way, and some experts have broken it down into a science.

Using these tactics when asking for a raise can shift the odds in your favor and result in a higher payday.

Quantify Your Impact

Patrice Lindo is the CEO of Career Nomad, a forward-thinking consultancy dedicated to transformative leadership development. Lindo suggested prepping for a salary bump request by getting clear on your numbers.

“Before approaching your boss, compile a clear, data-backed case showing how your contributions have directly impacted the company’s bottom line,” she said. “Use metrics, key results and financial impact to make your case bulletproof.”

Lindo presented an example to demonstrate how quantifying your impact works.

“Instead of saying, ‘I’ve worked really hard,’ say: ‘Over the last 12 months, I spearheaded [X project], which resulted in a [Y% increase in revenue/cost savings/productivity]. Given my contributions, I’d like to discuss an adjustment in my compensation that reflects this impact,'” the expert explained.

Propose a Path Instead of an Ultimatum

Amy Spurling is a three-time CFO and a two-time COO who handled compensation decisions in those roles. She is now the CEO and founder of Compt, a human resources software company that enables businesses to offer personalized employee perks that adapt to remote and hybrid employee needs.

Spurling explained how proposing a path can put you in a good position when you negotiate a salary bump.

“Asking for more money is one thing, but presenting a clear path forward makes a stronger case. This might be a phased approach, like, ‘I’d like to discuss moving my compensation to X over the next six months,’ or a performance-based proposal like, ‘I’d like to set specific targets that would qualify me for a raise to X.'”

Spurling also mentioned that this approach demonstrates that the employee is a team player and cares about the company’s success. That viewpoint can make it more likely that the employee will secure a raise in the future.

Identify Your Superpowers

Andres Lares is a negotiation expert and managing partner at Shapiro Negotiations Institute. Lares explained how identifying your superpowers before asking for a raise can give you more leverage.

“When negotiating your salary, identify and highlight your ‘secret weapon’ — the unique skills, experiences or qualities that set you apart from others in your field. Whether it’s specialized expertise, a proven track record of solving complex problems, or a distinctive ability to drive results, use these strengths to demonstrate why you’re indispensable,” said Lares.

“Frame your contributions in terms of how they benefit the company, such as improving efficiency, increasing revenue or strengthening client relationships. By showcasing what makes you uniquely valuable, you can justify your request and position yourself as an investment worth making.”

Make the First Offer and Plan Concessions

Ian Myers is the co-founder of Mainline Ventures, a consultancy firm that specializes in business negotiations. He suggested making the first offer instead of waiting for your employer to suggest a new salary.

“Contrary to popular belief, you want to go first. Why? Because anchoring works. But do it strategically,” he stated. “Start just outside the Zone of Possible Agreement, knowing you’ll make at least two rounds of concessions. Hearing ‘no’ early is good — it means you’re stretching the upper bounds. Skilled negotiators plan their concessions in advance, ensuring they ‘give’ while still getting what they want.”

