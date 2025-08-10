These 4 Stocks Could Be Undervalued — Should You Buy Them Now?

Whenever the stock market surges to new highs — as it has lately — you need to dig a little deeper to find stocks that qualify as “undervalued.” Even the weakest companies can get pulled higher during a bull market, which means some end up becoming overvalued rather than undervalued.

But there are a few stocks that could be considered undervalued in the current market. Here are four that might make decent buys right now.

V.F. Corporation (VFC)

VF boasts well-known apparel and outdoor brands such as Vans, North Face, Timberland and Dickies, but it has struggled to gain much momentum on Wall Street. The company’s stock price is down more than 40% so far in 2025. Shares currently trade for about $13 a share — well below the record price of $100.25 set in early 2020.

Two of VF’s main problems are a heavy debt load and a “modest” revenue growth forecast, according to Simply Wall Street. Despite those challenges, VF has produced decent earnings and trades at a discount to Simply Wall Street’s estimated fair value.

Travelzoo (TZOO)

Like VF, Travelzoo has had a challenging 2025, with a stock price that is down about 45% for the year. In fact, Travelzoo’s shares haven’t shown much of a growth trajectory in nearly 15 years. The internet media company fell well short of consensus earnings estimates during its most recent quarter, although it did top revenue forecasts.

On the bright side, the stock is cheap at about $10 a share, and Zacks recently noted that Travelzoo is “likely undervalued” right now when you factor in the company’s earnings outlook.

Robert Half International (RHI)

This provider of talent solutions and business consulting services hasn’t had much to cheer about lately, at least in terms of its stock market performance. Shares are down about 43% in 2025 and currently trade near a nine-year low.

Robert Half’s stock took another hit last week after the company reported mixed second-quarter results that beat revenue estimates but included a weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings outlook. Even so, RHI is solidly profitable and trades at 4.7% below its fair value, according to Simply Wall Street.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

HP is another company rated as “likely undervalued” by Zacks, which has a “Buy” rating on the stock and gives it an “A” value grade due to the strength of its P/E ratio and earnings outlook.

The Silicon Valley-based computer and internet technology company has a well-known brand and an affordable stock price at around $21, but its shares have largely gone sideways over the past year. That could change thanks to Hewlett Packard’s recent acquisition of Juniper Networks — a deal that broadens HP’s footprint into enterprise networking and AI infrastructure, Investing.com reported.

Following the buyout, Citi resumed coverage of HP with a “Buy” rating while Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a “Neutral” rating.

