These 4 Measures Indicate That Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Kimberly-Clark's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Kimberly-Clark had US$8.99b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$311.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$8.68b. NYSE:KMB Debt to Equity History September 27th 2022

How Strong Is Kimberly-Clark's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Kimberly-Clark had liabilities of US$7.21b due within a year, and liabilities of US$10.2b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$311.0m and US$2.47b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$14.6b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Kimberly-Clark is worth a massive US$40.1b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Kimberly-Clark has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. However, its interest coverage of 10.6 is very high, suggesting that the interest expense on the debt is currently quite low. Unfortunately, Kimberly-Clark's EBIT flopped 10% over the last four quarters. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kimberly-Clark's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Kimberly-Clark produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 63% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

On our analysis Kimberly-Clark's interest cover should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. For example, its EBIT growth rate makes us a little nervous about its debt. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Kimberly-Clark's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Kimberly-Clark , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

