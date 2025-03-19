Going to work doesn’t have to be a grind. There are a number of jobs that are enjoyable, rewarding and provide a good salary, too.
Resume Genius found the top high-paying fun jobs to get this year, by looking at four factors — a high “fun” rating based on a survey of career experts; salaries above the national U.S. median of $48,060; strong job growth for the next decade; and a mix of fully remote, hybrid and on-site work opportunities.
Based on this analysis, GOBankingRates pulled out the best-paying ones where you can make more than $140,000. Here are the fun jobs that you should consider this year.
Psychiatrist
- Fun rating: 42%
- Median annual salary: $239,200
- Number of jobs (2023): 834,500
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 4%
While being a psychiatrist can be challenging, it can also be extremely rewarding. Plus, with the rise of telehealth, it’s now possible to do this job remotely.
Pilot
- Fun rating: 79%
- Median annual salary: $171,210
- Number of jobs (2023): 152,800
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 5%
Once you make it through the required training, being a pilot sets you up for a life of exploration and adventure.
Astronomer
- Fun rating: 68%
- Median annual salary: $149,530
- Number of jobs (2023): 23,500
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 7%
Studying the stars, planets, universe and beyond is an exciting opportunity for those looking for a research-based job.
Physicist
- Fun rating: 32%
- Median annual salary: $149,530
- Number of jobs (2023): 23,500
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 7%
You’ll gain a greater understanding of how the universe works as a professional physicist.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 4 Fun Jobs Pay More Than $140K
