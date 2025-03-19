News & Insights

Personal Finance

These 4 Fun Jobs Pay More Than $140K

March 19, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Going to work doesn’t have to be a grind. There are a number of jobs that are enjoyable, rewarding and provide a good salary, too.

Explore More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Resume Genius found the top high-paying fun jobs to get this year, by looking at four factors — a high “fun” rating based on a survey of career experts; salaries above the national U.S. median of $48,060; strong job growth for the next decade; and a mix of fully remote, hybrid and on-site work opportunities.

Based on this analysis, GOBankingRates pulled out the best-paying ones where you can make more than $140,000. Here are the fun jobs that you should consider this year.

Psychiatrist

  • Fun rating: 42%
  • Median annual salary: $239,200
  • Number of jobs (2023): 834,500
  • Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 4%

While being a psychiatrist can be challenging, it can also be extremely rewarding. Plus, with the rise of telehealth, it’s now possible to do this job remotely.

Check Out: I Made $10,000 Using One of Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas

Pilot

  • Fun rating: 79%
  • Median annual salary: $171,210
  • Number of jobs (2023): 152,800
  • Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 5%

Once you make it through the required training, being a pilot sets you up for a life of exploration and adventure.

Astronomer

  • Fun rating: 68%
  • Median annual salary: $149,530
  • Number of jobs (2023): 23,500
  • Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 7%

Studying the stars, planets, universe and beyond is an exciting opportunity for those looking for a research-based job.

Physicist

  • Fun rating: 32%
  • Median annual salary: $149,530
  • Number of jobs (2023): 23,500
  • Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 7%

You’ll gain a greater understanding of how the universe works as a professional physicist.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 4 Fun Jobs Pay More Than $140K

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.