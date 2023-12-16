These 4 Electric Vehicles Require Costly Maintenance

The move toward electric vehicles (EV) is a positive one for the environment and gas savings for many Americans. Many car manufacturers have made commitments to increase the production of these cars in the next five to ten years.

However, for as much good as an EV can do, some of them can also put a serious strain on one’s finances, as their specialized parts and systems cost more than typical car maintenance.

Car experts explain which electric vehicles will cost the most to maintain, and other cost considerations when you’re thinking of buying one.

Tesla Model S

“Tesla’s Model S, a trailblazer in the EV landscape, boasts cutting-edge technology but is accompanied by a higher maintenance price tag, primarily due to the sophisticated nature of its battery system,” according to Patryk Doornebos, owner and lead author of the automotive blog, Car Triple.

“Similarly, the Tesla Model X and Model 3, while exemplifying innovation, can present elevated maintenance costs, further underscoring the correlation between advanced features and upkeep expenditures,” he explained.

Joe Giranda, director of sales and marketing for CFR Classic added that the Model S’s “sophisticated features, like the autopilot system, and its large touchscreen interface, can be costly to repair or replace if issues arise.”

Additionally, as Tesla’s service network is still expanding, this can sometimes lead to longer wait times and higher prices for parts and service, Giranda added.

Porsche Taycan

Luxury brands like Porsche are getting into the EV market, but they still have a steep learning curve. Giranda pointed out that the Porsche Taycan, a luxury electric sports car, also falls into the higher maintenance cost category.

“Porsche vehicles are known for their high performance and quality, which comes with a corresponding price tag, not just in the initial purchase but also in maintenance,” he said.

The Taycan’s complex engineering, specialized parts, and the need for trained technicians to do the repairs contribute to its higher maintenance costs, he explained. “Moreover, as a luxury brand, Porsche’s replacement parts and labor rates are generally higher than more mainstream brands.”

Audi e-tron

Another company dipping its toe into the EV market is Audi, with its first fully electric SUV, the e-tron. Giranda warned that this car can also have relatively high maintenance costs. “Audi, a premium brand, designs its vehicles with a focus on performance and luxury, which often means sophisticated engineering and high-quality materials. These factors can lead to higher costs for repairs and replacements,” he said.

Additionally, the e-tron’s advanced battery system and electrical components may require specialized attention from technicians trained specifically for EVs, which can add to the maintenance cost, Giranda said.

Peter Niebling, dealer principal at Redlands Mazda explained that many of high-end EVs like the e-tron are more costly due to luxury features and high-end tech. “Maintenance requires specialized expertise and components for these souped-up EV models, so no bargain oil changes here. Between complex systems and cutting-edge everything, service costs are steep.”

Rivian R1S

“For fancy electric rides like the Audi e-tron GT and Rivian R1S, you have to go into it knowing the long-term costs will be higher than for ordinary EVs,” Niebling said.

“Insurance will sting, too-insuring these babies for collision, repairs, etc., tallies way higher thanks to their high ticket value. When you add up the insane sticker price, the regularly scheduled luxury maintenance, and those fat insurance premiums, owning one of these glam EVs long-term requires some bottomless pockets.”

Other Considerations

No matter what brand of EV you purchase, it’s important to take into consideration a number of cost factors, according to Stamatios Zotos, a professional mechanic and owner of Zotos Rent a Car.

Battery Life and Replacement Costs

“The battery is the most expensive component in an EV,” Zotos explained. “Vehicles with a history of battery degradation or those that use proprietary battery technology can be more expensive to maintain.”

For instance, older EV models or those with less advanced battery management systems might experience faster battery degradation, leading to expensive replacements.

According to Lauren Fix, sector analyst in automotive, energy and trends with Car Coach Reports, “The National Renewable Energy Laboratory predicts today’s EV batteries will have service lives between 12 and 15 years if used in moderate climates. This typically falls between 8 and 12 years with regular usage.”

Brand and Model Specific Parts

Some EVs, especially luxury or performance models, may use unique parts that are costly to replace, Zotos said.

“This includes specialized electric motors or high-performance battery systems,” he continued. “Vehicles from manufacturers with a limited service network can also have higher maintenance costs due to the scarcity of parts and specialized service requirements.”

Software Updates and Technology

EVs with advanced technology, like autonomous driving features, may require frequent software updates, which sometimes can only be serviced at specific dealerships or service centers, according to Zotos.

“These updates,” he said, “while sometimes offered for free, can come with costs if they are part of a larger system upgrade or out of warranty.”

Thermal Management Systems

EVs with sophisticated thermal management systems for batteries can have higher maintenance costs as well, said Zotos. “These systems are crucial for battery longevity and performance but can be expensive to repair or replace if they malfunction.”

Regenerative Braking Systems

One of the benefits of EVs is that many of them have regenerative braking systems-charging the car while you brake. However, Zotos warned, “While regenerative braking reduces wear on brake pads and discs, any issues with this system can be costly to repair due to its integration with the vehicle’s electric drive system.”

Tires

Don’t forget about tires, Fix insisted. “The biggest expense is tires, she said. “Heavier cars put more load on the tires. You may even have to replace them more frequently. The average cost of a set of tires is around $1000 plus mounting, balance and disposal of the old tires.”

It’s still worthwhile to invest in an electric vehicle, just do your research and budget out all the costs associated with maintaining it.

