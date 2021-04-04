These 3 Vaccine Stocks May Be Post-Pandemic Winners

In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on March 26, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss three companies that are working on a crucial element for future coronavirus vaccine success -- fighting emerging strains of concern.

Corinne Cardina: If we zoom out a little bit timeline-wise and look at three to five years, I think, a lot of us are expecting the pandemic to be under control, quote-unquote, at least hopefully, by a year from now. Let's talk about what vaccine makers could be positioned to benefit post-pandemic? Are any of the three vaccines that are authorized in the U.S. a buy today, if you take a much longer look?

Adria Cimino: I think so. As I said, I think Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), definitely. They are looking at strain-specific boosters, so they're definitely one I'd consider. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), I say, buy those for their whole portfolio, not specifically for the vaccine. They're not really moving -- The shares are not moving on that news. As far as other companies, I would say, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) as we spoke of, that's a good opportunity. I would say, there are two other interesting technologies. There is Gritstone (NASDAQ: GRTS), which is a small company in very early stage, so it's risky, but they're going to start a phase 1 trial on a candidate that includes spike protein and other viral genes. That means they're less vulnerable to mutations in the spike. It could be a good solution if new variants come up in the future. So that's one. Another one is Inovio (NASDAQ: INO). Inovio has some interesting technology. It's not the program now that's closer to market, but they are working on a pan-COVID vaccine. It uses a gene optimization algorithm to look at sequences from today's strains. Then, the idea is to create a synthetic spike protein to cover today's variants and variants of the future. We have to see if this works. This is really early-stage, they just spoke of it, but this is something to keep an eye on. It could be very interesting in the future, a really cool technology.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Corinne Cardina owns shares of Moderna Inc.. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc.. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.