These 3 Stocks Soared Following Strong Quarterly Results

The 2025 Q1 earnings cycle is in full swing, with many companies on the docket to reveal quarterly results in the coming weeks.

Guidance is a key factor in this cycle, more so than we’ve seen in recent periods due to the overall level of uncertainty brought about by recent tariff announcements and other economic developments.

So far, several companies, including Boston Scientific BSX, Meta Platforms META, and Microsoft MSFT, have all delivered positive results, with each seeing a bullish share reaction post-earnings. Let’s take a closer look at the positivity.

BSX Raises Guidance

Boston Scientific exceeded both top and bottom line expectations handily, delivering a strong 12% EPS beat alongside sales that were 2.3% ahead of expectations. Upgraded current-year guidance has provided a notably bullish outlook, with the stock also now sporting a coveted Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts have adjusted their current year sales and EPS expectations accordingly following the favorable print, with BSX expected to see 16% EPS growth on 17% higher sales. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘B’ for Value.

Below is the current fiscal year EPS revisions trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Below is the current fiscal year sales revisions trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong segment performance has aided the company’s bright outlook, leading to the above-mentioned guidance upgrade in an overall uncertain environment.

Meta Ad Revenue Remains Robust

Meta Platforms continued to fire on all cylinders throughout its latest period, again exceeding our consensus EPS and sales expectations handily and posting strong growth. Sales grew an impressive 16% year-over-year thanks to strong Advertising results, which totaled a solid $41.3 billion.

Below is a chart illustrating META’s Ad revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, the company’s average price per ad climbed 10% year-over-year, with its family daily active people (DAP) also seeing a 6% move higher year-over-year. The company’s user base growth has continued to be outstanding, providing many clear benefits.

Microsoft Cloud Impresses

Concerning headline figures in Microsoft’s release, EPS of $3.46 and sales of $70.0 billion both handily exceeded our consensus expectations, continuing its recent streak of better-than-expected results. Sales grew an impressive 13% year-over-year, whereas EPS climbed 18%.

Unsurprisingly, Microsoft Cloud and AI strength drove the strong results, with Microsoft Cloud revenue soaring 20% year-over-year to $42.4 billion. Demand has remained strong for the tech titan, with commentary alluding to the trend remaining for years to come.

Importantly, its Intelligent Cloud (includes Azure) revenue totaled a strong $26.8 billion, up 21% from the year-ago period. The Intelligent Cloud results snapped a small streak of misses on the metric, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q1 cycle continues to roll along, with all three stocks above – Boston Scientific BSX, Meta Platforms META, and Microsoft MSFT – seeing a nice move higher following their respective quarterly releases.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.