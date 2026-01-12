These 3 Small-Cap Stocks Are Built to Weather a Slowdown

The Russell 2000 index, commonly referred to as the “small-cap index,” has increased by approximately 6% over the past three months. This rise is mainly driven by changes in interest rates, as the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 75 basis points (0.75%) during this period.

Lower interest rates are generally bullish for stocks, but particularly so for small-cap stocks. These companies typically face higher borrowing costs and, therefore, have been acutely sensitive to the higher-for-longer interest rate environment of the past three years.

However, this is also why some analysts think the emerging rally in small caps could last. While it’s unclear how many rate cuts there will be in 2026, it’s almost assuredly not zero. That’s due to the current Fed chair, Jerome Powell’s term expiring in May. The replacement candidate is expected to be more amenable to further cuts.

Another reason some analysts believe interest rates will fall is the broad uncertainty that continues to hang over the market. It’s an economy that continues to give off mixed signals, even though corporate earnings have been strong.

As rate pressure eases, the best-performing small caps won’t be the most leveraged or speculative, but the ones with strong balance sheets that can convert improving financial conditions into sustainable growth.

UFP Technologies: Quality Growth Without Financial Risk

UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) is part of the industrial stocks sector that performed well in 2025. The company manufactures custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives for a range of industries, including medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics, and transportation.

A common thread across all these sectors is that they rely on precision, compliance, and reliability more than price alone. This is reflected in the company’s revenue and earnings, which have been higher year-over-year (YOY). Both the top and bottom lines are projected to grow strongly in 2026.

This also means that, unlike some small-cap companies, UFP Technologies has a strong balance sheet, including consistent free cash flow that allows the company to fund expansion. That means lower interest rates will allow the company to do more of what it already does well.

UFPT stock is basically flat in the last 12 months, but it’s up about 30% in the last three months. The stock recently broke above its 50-day simple moving average, and the MACD is strengthening. However, the relative strength indicator (RSI–not shown) is tipping into overbought territory. That means investors may want to wait for a better entry point before getting involved.

Kulicke & Soffa: Cyclical Upside Backed by Net Cash

The supercycle in chip stocks is expected to continue in 2026. Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) presents investors with an under-the-radar way to play the sector. The company specializes in advanced packaging and manufacturing technologies for semiconductors. That will make it an attractive target for capital expenditure dollars as interest rates move lower.

Kulicke & Soffa has a healthy balance sheet that includes a strong net cash position. Analysts are anticipating a whopping 86% earnings growth over the next 12 months.

KLIC stock has increased by approximately 13.4% over the last 12 months and by 34% in the last three months. It’s also made a strong momentum move in the first five trading days of 2026. That puts the stock price near the top of its 52-week range. Analysts are generally bullish, but the stock may have some downward pressure on it in the near term.

Gibraltar Industries: Rate Sensitivity Without Leverage

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a play on infrastructure. The company would seem to be a beneficiary of lower interest rates. However, the opposite has played out with ROCK stock, which is down about 23% since the Fed’s rate-cutting campaign began.

That appears to be largely due to a delayed controlled environment agriculture project that raised concerns about the stock’s valuation. However, that’s a short-term headwind, and the company is reporting an expanding project backlog. That should begin to show up in the company’s top and bottom lines, particularly in the second half of 2026.

Investors also benefit from the company's conservative capital structure, which allows it to navigate slowdowns without being forced into asset sales or dilutive equity issuance. As financing becomes more accessible, Gibraltar is positioned to benefit from improving construction and infrastructure activity while maintaining financial discipline.

