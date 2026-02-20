These 3 Sectors Are Crushing Tech in 2026. Time to Invest?

Key Points

Technology stocks have flatlined so far in 2026 due to artificial intelligence sector (AI) fatigue.

Materials and industrial shares are rising on economic optimism and the AI infrastructure buildout.

Energy stocks are up, though that may not last thanks to the Venezuelan oil industry's challenges.

Unless you live under a rock, you're well aware that the tech sector has dominated the U.S. stock market for the last three years, relentlessly dragging the S&P 500 index higher and sustaining the 3.5-year bull market.

But not this year. So far in 2026, energy, materials, and industrials stocks are crushing tech:

Energy stocks, as measured by the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE)

Materials stocks, as measured by the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLB)

And industrials, measured by State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLI)

Technology stocks, by contrast, are down 3% for the year, as measured by the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. So, why has there been such a dramatic rotation in sectors in 2026? Several reasons, really.

AI fatigue has set in among investors in 2026

As far as tech stocks go, it seems that artificial intelligence (AI) fatigue has set in. After piling money into AI hyperscalers -- and in particular the Magnificent Seven stocks -- for years, investors seem to have grown tired of the overcrowded trade. The Magnificent Seven stocks are down 8.8% so far in 2026, as measured by the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF.

At the same time, investors have warmed to industrial stocks like farm and construction equipment giants Caterpillar and Deere, reasoning that, no matter who wins the AI race, they'll need the equipment -- and in particular the power infrastructure equipment -- that these and other industrial firms manufacture.

As for energy stocks, they're soaring on U.S. foreign policy, among other factors. Since the U.S. military captured and detained Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro on Jan. 3, many investors have begun to think that major oil companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil will now have access to Venezuela's oil reserves, which, at 19.4 billion barrels, are considered to be the world's largest. Indeed, Venezuela sits on a fifth of the world's proven oil reserves.

Rising U.S.-Iran tensions have also buoyed the price of crude oil this year, which is great for the energy sector.

And the materials sector, which is heavy in metals and mining stocks, has climbed higher in 2026 on a rebound in commodities prices and demand for metals and other basic materials in the AI infrastructure buildout. Prospects for strong global growth in the near term is also a big factor in the outperformance of materials stocks this year.

Energy stocks may come back to Earth when investors finally grasp the challenges of resurrecting the moribund Venezuelan oil industry. By contrast, factors sending materials and industrial stocks higher look, to me, as if they have room to run this year -- and that makes State Street's materials sector ETF and industrial sector ETF worth considering now.

Matthew Benjamin has positions in Deere & Company. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Caterpillar, Chevron, and Deere & Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.