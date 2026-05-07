These 3 Dividend Stocks Have Made Investors Rich. They Can Do It Again.

Key Points

Hershey is shifting from cost pressure to earnings expansion amid collapsing cocoa prices, aiding growth recovery and the dividend.

General Mills offers an unusually high 7% yield because of temporary headwinds, while restructuring and its pet food segment provide a path back to stability.

Kimberly-Clark is evolving beyond staples through its acquisition of Kenvue, creating a scaled platform with strong brands and long-term dividend durability if execution holds.

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1. Hershey

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) went through one of the most painful cost crunches in its history over the past two years. Cocoa prices spiked to record levels, causingcompression that hit gross margins, and the stock price fell from a peak above $240 to roughly $186 today. That's a drop of more than 22% from its highs. The dividend, which grew 6% to $1.452 per share per quarter in February, never wavered and is set to go out to shareholders again on May 15.

What has changed for the company this year is cocoa prices. They are down 74% from a December 2024 peak. The margin recovery this created is now showing up in the income statement. In Q1 2026, Hershey posted net revenue of $3.10 billion, up 10.6% year over year. Gross margin expanded from 33.7% to 39.4%. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 beat consensus by 14.9%. Operating profit rose 73.5% to $640.7 million in a single quarter.

Management noted that gross margins would improve even further in Q2 and accelerate through the second half of 2026 as lower cocoa costs flow through a lagged cost structure.

The company's current risk is volume. Price increases absorbed the commodity shock, but unit volumes declined as consumers pulled back on discretionary snacking. If pricing power starts to fade before volume recovery arrives, margin expansion could stall. The bull case, though, is that Hershey is one of the few consumer companies with both a legitimate earnings recovery thesis and a dividend yield now elevated to 3.19%. That's a level not seen in years.

2. General Mills

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) has paid dividends without interruption for 127 years. The stock is near 52-week lows at roughly $34, and the dividend yield has risen to approximately 7%. None of that happened because the company went bankrupt. It happened because organic sales declined, input costs rose, and the divestiture of its yogurt business created near-term earnings noise.

The angle most investors are missing is that General Mills is in the middle of a transformation. The sell-off of its yogurt segment, completed to reduce complexity, is now behind the company. Its pet-food portfolio under the Blue Buffalo brand remains a durable growth engine inside an otherwise mature product mix. The company's cost structure has room for improvement, and management reaffirmed its commitment to the dividend, a $0.61-per-share quarterly payment it has not cut.

For income investors, a 7% yield from a company that has paid dividends since 1898 with no interruption creates a different kind of risk/reward than a speculative growth stock. General Mills stock trades at 8.78 times earnings, and a 7% yield is the kind of setup that has historically rewarded investors who purchase stock when sentiment is at its worst and hold it.

3. Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years and paid one for 92 in a row. In January 2026, it raised its quarterly payout to $1.28 per share. None of that is the story. The story is what Kimberly-Clark is becoming.

The company is acquiring Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE), the former consumer health spinoff of Johnson & Johnson, in a deal valued at $48.7 billion, approved by both sets of shareholders in January. When that transaction closes in the second half of 2026, Kimberly-Clark will own Kleenex, Huggies, Tylenol, Neutrogena, and Band-Aid under one roof, organized into four global geographic segments. That is no longer a tissues-and-diapers company. That is a global personal-care and health brand platform with pricing power across categories that households restock without thinking.

Q1 2026 gave early confidence: Net sales reached $4.16 billion, up 2.7% year over year, with organic sales growing 2.5% and international personal care net sales rising 9.1%. Adjusted EPS of $1.97 beat the consensus.

A $48.7 billion acquisition adds debt, and integrating a company the size of Kenvue takes years. Execution missteps are possible and would definitely punish the stock. But Kimberly-Clark's record of raising its dividend through every economic environment of the past half-century suggests a management culture that prioritizes shareholder returns even during transformation, which is, ultimately, the whole point of owning a dividend compounder.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hershey and Kenvue. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.