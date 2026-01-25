These 3 Cryptocurrencies Could Skyrocket in 2026

Key Points

Given the rising pace of institutional adoption, Bitcoin could double in price this year to hit $200,000.

Ethereum's market dominance in decentralized finance could help power a major breakout in 2026.

XRP's upside potential may be as high as $8 this year, especially if it remains a key part of Ripple's acquisition strategy.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

For crypto investors, 2025 was a year to forget. Nearly every major cryptocurrency ended the year in the red, and all the pro-crypto euphoria from the beginning of the year has long since evaporated.

But all that could change in 2026. Two longtime market bellwethers could be on the verge of a breakout, and one high-risk, high-upside altcoin could be poised to double, triple, or even quadruple in value. Let's take a closer look at 3 potential breakout candidates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Bitcoin

The most likely cryptocurrency to skyrocket in value this year is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). While the world's most popular cryptocurrency continues to struggle to break through the $100,000 price level, plenty of analysts think that it could more than double in value in 2026 from its current price of $90,000.

According to a CNBC roundup of Bitcoin predictions, the upside potential for Bitcoin could be as high as $225,000. In part, that's due to the rising pace of institutional adoption. Wall Street banks are creating new Bitcoin financial products, big institutional investors are ratcheting up their asset allocations to Bitcoin, and prominent Bitcoin treasury companies -- led by Michael Saylor's Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) -- continue to load up on Bitcoin.

Perhaps even more importantly, the White House continues to promote a pro-crypto, pro-Bitcoin agenda. Plans are afoot to buy new Bitcoin for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, and new crypto market legislation due later this year could make it much easier for banks to hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Both of those could be tremendous catalysts for sending the price of Bitcoin higher.

2. Ethereum

If there's been one clear beneficiary of the Trump administration's pro-crypto push, it's Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). That's because the world's second-most popular cryptocurrency is involved in just about every major area of the blockchain and crypto world.

Ethereum is especially strong in decentralized finance (DeFi), which is arguably the most attractive (and most lucrative) sector of the crypto industry. As the lines between traditional finance and blockchain finance continue to blur, Ethereum should see its valuation soar.

Case in point: After passage of major new stablecoin legislation last summer, Ethereum went on an epic rally, finally topping out around the $5,000 mark. That's because Ethereum remains the top blockchain for stablecoins.

If stablecoins powered Ethereum's growth last year, then tokenized assets will likely power Ethereum's growth this year. Quite simply, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is shaping up to be a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity, and Ethereum remains the blockchain of choice for new asset tokenization initiatives.

3. XRP

The third cryptocurrency likely to skyrocket in value this year is XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). Admittedly, XRP is in the doldrums right now, trading for a bargain-basement price of just $2.

But plenty of analysts think XRP has considerable upside ahead. Last year, for example, Standard Chartered predicted that XRP would hit a price of $8 by the end of this year, and a price of $12.50 by the end of 2028. Given today's prices, that implies a potential quadrupling in price for XRP in 2026.

Admittedly, buzz and hype have fueled XRP's rallies in the past. But this time, there are real catalysts in place. For example, new spot XRP ETFs launched in November. Already, they have been a runaway success, pulling in more than $1 billion from investors in the first 50 days.

In addition, Ripple (the company behind the XRP token) recently embarked on a $2.5 billion acquisition spree, picking up a handful of companies in the blockchain and crypto space. The big idea here is to use these acquisitions for the creation of a new blockchain-powered financial infrastructure, with XRP at the core. That's the type of big idea that can help XRP at least double in value.

Important caveats for crypto investors

Just keep in mind that there are no guarantees in crypto, and investing is best done over the long term. Last year, Bitcoin looked like a slam-dunk investment opportunity, and it disappointed everyone. The same goes for Ethereum and XRP.

In a best-case scenario, though, these three cryptocurrencies will skyrocket in value, fueled by powerful new catalysts and a rising pace of crypto adoption across the globe.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 25, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.