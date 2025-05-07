These 3 Companies Reported Record Quarterly Results

The 2025 Q1 earnings cycle continues its rapid pace, with a fair chunk of S&P 500 companies already delivering their quarterly results. We’ve still got plenty to hear from, though, with the next few weeks remaining busy.

So far, several companies, including Eaton ETN, Cboe Global Markets CBOE, and Upwork UPWK, have posted record-breaking results, reflecting notable positivity. Let’s take a closer look at what drove the record-breaking results.

Eaton Shatters Records

Eaton’s results were fantastic, with the company posting record Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.72 (up 13% YoY), record Q1 sales of $6.4 billion (up 7% YoY), and record segment margins of 23.9% (80 bp increase YoY). Further, organic sales growth totaled 9%, above the high end of previous guidance.

Backlog growth within its Electrical segment improved 6% year-over-year, whereas its Aerospace backlog also enjoyed a 16% surge from the year-ago period. The company’s top line has continued to show solid, consistent growth, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cboe Raises Guidance

Cboe Global Markets’ results also came in strong, posting record adjusted EPS of $2.37 (up 21% YoY) and record net revenue of $562.5 million (up 13% YoY). And for the cherry on top, CBOE upped its 2025 organic revenue growth guidance, further adding to the positive picture.

Further, the company reported record Options net revenue of $352.4 million, up 15% year-over-year. Global FX net revenue of $21.3 million also reflected a fresh record, climbing 16% year-over-year. The company’s top line has shown an acceleration over the past year thanks to favorable trading conditions, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock now sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with analysts revising their earnings expectations notably higher across the board following the release. The favorable near-term earnings outlook alludes to continued bullish price action.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Upwork Benefits from AI

Upwork posted record Q1 revenue of $193 million, with net income of $37.7 million also reflecting a quarterly record for the company. In addition, UPWK upped its FY25 adjusted EBITDA guidance and reiterated its sales outlook, further adding to the positivity.

Notably, the stock is a play on the AI frenzy as well. Hayden Brown, CEO, said –

‘We are incredibly excited by the early impact of our strategic product investments in AI, which are already enhancing customer productivity and engagement. With positive momentum across our business and a winning strategy for AI innovation, we are confident in our path to expand market share, drive ongoing profitability, and continue to be the category leader at the intersection of talent, technology and work.’

The stock soared post-earnings, with shares up an impressive 30% over the last month and outperforming relative to the S&P 500.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q1 earnings season continues to roll along, with many companies on the reporting docket in the coming weeks.

Throughout the period so far, several companies, including Eaton ETN, Cboe Global Markets CBOE, and Upwork UPWK, have all posted record-breaking results.

