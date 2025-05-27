These 3 Companies Broke Quarterly Records

The 2025 Q1 earnings season is slowly grinding to a halt, with the bulk of S&P 500 companies already delivering their quarterly results. The period has so far been primarily positive, although commentary about the upcoming periods amid recent tariff talks has been the driving force behind post-earnings reactions.

Throughout the period so far, several companies – Palantir PLTR, Cboe Global Markets CBOE, and Eaton ETN – posted results that broke records. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Palantir Breaks Records

Palantir continued to fire on all cylinders throughout its latest period, reporting massive growth thanks to continued red-hot demand. Sales shot 39% higher year-over-year, with the company also raising its current year sales outlook in a big way.

As shown below, the company’s sales growth has been outstanding over recent periods, a reflection of the red-hot demand PLTR has been enjoying.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, customer count grew nearly 40% year-over-year and 8% sequentially. Palantir also booked a record U.S. commercial total contract value throughout the period ($810 million), which grew a staggering 180% year-over-year.

Analysts have already revised their current year sales expectations for the stock following the release, with the current $3.9 billion Zacks Consensus estimate up nearly 20% over the last year. The company’s sales are now forecasted to climb 37% year-over-year following the updated guidance, continuing its growth trajectory nicely.

Cboe Raises Guidance

Cboe Global Markets’ results also came in strong, posting record adjusted EPS of $2.37 (up 21% YoY) and record net revenue of $562.5 million (up 13% YoY). And for the cherry on top, CBOE upped its 2025 organic revenue growth guidance, further adding to the positive picture.

CBOE reported record Options net revenue of $352.4 million, up 15% year-over-year. Global FX net revenue of $21.3 million also reflected a fresh record, climbing 16% year-over-year. The company’s top line expectations for its current fiscal year reflect bullishness, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock now sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with analysts revising their earnings expectations notably higher across the board following the release. The favorable near-term earnings outlook alludes to continued bullish price action.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Eaton Posts Robust Results

Eaton’s results were fantastic, with the company posting record Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.72 (up 13% YoY), record Q1 sales of $6.4 billion (up 7% YoY), and record segment margins of 23.9% (80 bp increase YoY).

The company’s top line has shown solid, consistent growth, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ETN has also shown a nice commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders, sporting a 7% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. As shown in the annual chart below, ETN’s dividend growth has remained strong not just over the last five years, but over the last decade overall.

Please note that the final value in the chart below is tracked on a trailing twelve-month basis, as the company’s current fiscal year hasn’t ended yet.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q1 earnings season is slowly grinding down, with the majority of S&P 500 companies already delivering their results.

The period has been positive so far, with all three companies above – Palantir PLTR, Eaton ETN, and Cboe Global Markets CBOE – posting robust results that broke records.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.