These 2 Growth Stocks Are Soaring, but Wall Street Expects Downside

Key Points

Rigetti Computing's stock price has surged, thanks partly to a deal with the Air Force.

Applied Digital's 15-year contract with CoreWeave turned a lot of heads.

Expectations for Applied Digital and Rigetti Computing are both high, but one seems reasonable.

10 stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing ›

This has been an outstanding year for more than a few technology stocks. Unfortunately, stocks that rise quickly tend to come back to earth just as quickly.

Shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) have produced enormous gains over the past 12 months. The investment bank analysts tasked with following these stocks, though, aren't too enthusiastic about their paths forward. Consensus price targets suggest they could tank in the year ahead.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Rigetti Computing

Folks who bet $1,000 on Rigetti Computing a year ago have gained enough to buy a new full-sized pickup. During the 12 months ended Oct. 9, 2025, shares of the quantum computing stock rocketed 5,950% higher.

Rigetti is pursuing a pick-and-shovel business model, where it offers processors and other infrastructure that companies need to implement a quantum computing strategy. It seems Rigetti's model resonates with a very important customer. The stock soared in September after the company reported a three-year contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory to advance superconducting quantum networking.

A contract with the government is a step in the right direction, but it looks like the market is a little too excited about this emerging technology. The company's contract with the Air Force is worth only $5.8 million. The company's market cap has risen above $15 billion at recent prices.

The Air Force deal is a significant one for a company as small as Rigetti. During the 12-month period ended June, the company recorded just $7.9 million in revenue.

A big market value and low revenue mean this stock's price has been trading for about 1,450 times trailing-12-month sales. Few companies have ever grown quickly enough to justify such a high multiple. If unbridled enthusiasm for quantum computing stocks dissipates before this company can increase revenue more than 100-fold, investors who buy at recent prices could suffer heavy losses.

Citing an extreme valuation, Wall Street analysts are expecting a pullback in the stock. The consensus price target of 28.29 per share is around 41% below the stock's recent price.

2. Applied Digital

During the 12 months ended Oct. 9, 2025, shares of Applied Digital soared 273% higher. The stock started taking off in June after artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscaler CoreWeave signed a deal for 250 megawatts' worth of data center capacity.

Over the 15-year contract with CoreWeave, Applied Digital expects to generate $7 billion in revenue. This is a big deal for a company that reported just $215 million in total revenue during the 12 months ended June.

The consensus price target for Applied Digital is $16.20 per share at the moment. That's about 57% below the stock's recent price. While analysts aren't expecting further gains, this stock's valuation is far more reasonable than valuations for quantum computing stocks. Hyperscalers are expected to invest approximately $350 billion in AI development in 2025, which strongly suggests more data center deals are on the way for Applied Digital and its peers.

According to Wes Cummins, Applied Digital's CEO, the already announced CoreWeave deal supports roughly half a billion in annual net operating income. The company's Polaris Forge 1 Campus is engineered to scale up to 1 gigawatt, or 4 times more power than it will set aside for its CoreWeave contract. If you consider these two initiatives, management's goal to reach $1 billion in annual operating income within five years seems reasonable.

At recent prices, Applied Digital's market cap is about $9.6 billion. This is less than 10 times the amount of operating income expected five years from now. Despite a negative warning from Wall Street, this stock could be a big winner as long as we don't see an unexpected decline in data center demand over the next several years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,979!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.