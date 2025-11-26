These 2 Energy Titans Just Scored Major Wins to Close Out November

Markets are reacting positively to recent news surrounding two key players in the energy ecosystem. Shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) both shot up on Nov. 19, reflecting renewed investor confidence tied to sector-specific developments and long-term growth potential in clean and nuclear energy.

Constellation Awarded $1 Billion Government Loan

Constellation Energy is the market’s most well-established nuclear stock. The company operates the United States' largest nuclear energy fleet, with a capacity of around 22 gigawatts (GW). With artificial intelligence (AI) increasing energy needs, Constellation’s stock price has delivered a total return of 58% in 2025. Many view nuclear energy as the most ideal way to meet AI demand, as it is highly reliable and carbon-free.

Constellation has signed multiple agreements with AI hyperscalers. Its 20-year deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was a huge win, boosting shares by over 22% on Sept. 20, 2024. Constellation committed to restarting operations at its Three Mile Island Unit 1 reactor.

However, restarting a nuclear plant is no easy task, requiring a significant investment of time and money. Luckily for Constellation, on Nov. 18, the Department of Energy said it would loan the firm $1 billion to aid this process. This is significant, accounting for more than 60% of the reopening's estimated $1.6 billion cost. Constellation will still have to pay the loan back. However, the key advantage is that government loans often have much lower interest rates than private loans. Specifically, Constellation will only have to pay an interest rate of 37.5 basis points above that of U.S. Treasuries. This is likely a very good deal for Constellation, offering the firm a much lower rate than it could receive for the project otherwise.

Additionally, the loan signals the Trump Administration’s continued support of the nuclear energy industry. With heavy regulation in this space, having a strong relationship with the government is key to Constellation’s bullish thesis. Clearly, the administration is on Constellation’s side. Shares gained 5.3% on Nov. 19 in reaction to this news.

GEV Gains on International Wind Victory

Next up is GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV). With energy needs soaring, the company has also seen its shares perform impressively in 2025. The stock has delivered a total return of more than 74% on the year. While Constellation specializes in nuclear, GEV makes much of its hay in natural gas. GE Vernova doesn’t operate natural gas facilities itself, but rather is the world’s largest producer of natural gas turbines. These heavy-duty machines convert natural gas into electricity. Demand for turbines is growing briskly. The company’s Power segment saw revenue rise 14% last quarter, and orders rose 50%.

The company’s Electrification segment is also doing very well. Revenues rose 32% last quarter, and orders rose 104%. Through three quarters, the firm has already booked $900 million in electrification orders from hyperscalers. That’s 50% more than it booked from these customers in all of 2024.

However, GE Vernova’s wind business is lagging behind, with sales falling 9% and orders rising just 6% last quarter. That’s why investors were happy to see the firm announce a wind repower agreement with Taiwan Power Company. The company will supply Taiwan Power with kits to upgrade and extend the life of its wind turbines. Notably, this is the first international onshore wind repower agreement GE Vernova has signed. It provides hope that similar deals may occur in the future to support GE Vernova’s underperforming segment. Shares spiked 7.3% on the day of the Nov. 19 announcement.

However, the deal is just one step in the right direction. GE Vernova will need to show consistent progress to convince markets that its wind business is turning a corner. Skepticism around this may be why the stock fell over 6% on Nov. 20. Still, the S&P 500 Index also dropped 1.5% that day as hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut fell. Due to its long-term and capital-intensive operations, changing interest rate expectations can have a particularly strong effect on GEV shares.

CEG’s Government Relationship Bodes Well for Shares

Ultimately, these pieces of news are encouraging developments for both Constellation and GE Vernova. Constellation’s announcement stands out. It demonstrates the current administration’s keen interest in helping the nuclear industry succeed, supporting the stock’s outlook.

