These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Lyft?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Lyft (LYFT) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.23 a share 28 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 13, 2024.

LYFT has an Earnings ESP figure of +21.05%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.23 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19. Lyft is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

LYFT is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure. Carrier Global (CARR) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Carrier Global is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 24, 2024. CARR's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.82 a share eight days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carrier Global is $0.81, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.18%.

LYFT and CARR's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

