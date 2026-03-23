These 2 Bitcoin ETFs Are Seeing Inflows for the First Time in Months

After peaking above $126,000 last fall, Bitcoin is about to enter the second quarter of 2026 near a one-year low of roughly $69,000. The relatively low price may have been a catalyst for institutional investors to once again take interest in digital tokens, even while other corners of the traditional market were facing stresses associated with the Iran war. Indeed, institutions poured more than $458 million into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the span of a single day in early March.

This is a major shift from the cryptocurrency fund outflow trend that dominated in the first two months of the year, and it came with relatively little fanfare while investors were busy paying attention to the price of oil and gasoline, concerns about reigniting inflation, and more. Retail investors may wonder if the funds that were the primary recipients of this institutional attention—including the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT) and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS: FBTC)—are still enticing after the flow reversal.

IBIT's Dominance in the Bitcoin ETF Space Becomes More Evident

After Bitcoin ETF outflows of about $1.8 billion in the first two months of the year and the extreme drop in the price of the token, cryptocurrency investors did not seem to be optimistic as of the start of March, making the sudden shift toward inflows all the more surprising.

The large majority of those inflows went to IBIT, a suggestion that large institutional investors are engaging in coordinated buying of BTC through what is arguably the most popular Bitcoin fund.

For retail investors, it's tempting to immediately follow institutions that have recently moved hundreds of millions of dollars to IBIT. The implication of this collective investments is that a large amount of Bitcoin just shifted hands toward long-term institutional investment—which may create something of a supply squeeze for other BTC investors.

IBIT is an attractive option for those seeking an indirect way to access Bitcoin. It has an overall modest expense ratio of 0.12%, which is the trade-off for not having to manage and store BTC holdings. The fund is immensely popular, with about $58 billion in assets under management (AUM) and a one-month average trading volume above 63 million.

A Smaller, More Expensive Alternative—But Variety May Be Worthwhile

FBTC is a much smaller fund than IBIT—it holds about $13 billion in AUM and has roughly 5.8 million in one-month average trading volume—and it is also more expensive, with an expense ratio of 0.25%. As such, the fund has drawn substantially lower inflows from institutional investors than IBIT, which is not surprising. Still, FBTC added $48 million in a single day in early March, a potential sign of support from retirement account providers and other institutional clients of Fidelity.

The existence of FBTC as a second fund receiving support in recent weeks, even at a lower level than IBIT, lends credence to the position that the recent renewed interest in BTC may be more widespread and likely to stick. Fundamentally, FBTC offers investors a similar proposition to IBIT: it provides Bitcoin exposure with custodial backing.

Despite FBTC's higher cost and lower liquidity, it may appeal to investors interested in boosting their Bitcoin exposure but reluctant to do so through a single provider. Because both funds are tied to the spot price of Bitcoin, performance should be effectively the same (accounting for the difference in expense ratio), but holding Bitcoin in these two funds instead of just one may reduce operational risk.

Of course, investors may also take the signal from institutions as motivation to consider alternative ETFs focused on cryptocurrencies. A new BlackRock fund—the iShares Staked Ethereum (ETHB)—launched in March and is the first iShares fund with a staking yield component, which may appeal to investors seeking passive income potential. At the same time, continued instability on the global stage may send Bitcoin and other crypto prices up or down, and investors should keep in mind that uncertainty and risks remain.

For those who may be cautious, the recent surge in institutional investor interest in Bitcoin ETFs may warrant a closer look at fund flows on a regular basis. After a period when institutions seemed to lose their appetite for cryptocurrency funds, the recent trend may signal a larger shift back toward bullishness.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.