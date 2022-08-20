These 18 States Are Sending Out Inflation-Relief Payments

Inflation hit 8.5% last month. The last time we saw inflation this high was in November 1981, over 40 years ago. State governments have begun to help their residents offset higher prices through stimulus checks or a tax rebate. Here are the states that are sending out inflation-relief payments, what you need to do to qualify, and how much you will receive.

1. Alaska

What: Single payment of $3,200 per person, including a $650 payment meant to offset high energy costs.

Who: To be eligible for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividends (PFD), you must have been an Alaska resident for the entire calendar year preceding the date you apply for a dividend and intend to remain an Alaska resident indefinitely at the time you apply for a dividend.

When: Distribution of 2022 Permanent Fund Dividends (PFD) will begin Sept. 20, about a month ahead of the usual payout in early October.

How: Direct deposit or paper check

2. California

What: Inflation relief checks as high as $1,050.

Who: 23 million California residents. Single taxpayers who make less than $75,000 a year will receive $350 and an additional $350 for any dependents. Heads of household or surviving spouses who make less than $150,000 per year will receive $350 and an additional $350 for any dependents. Couples who file jointly and make less than $150,000 a year will receive $700 and an additional $350 for any dependents, for a total of $1,050. Residents who make more will receive a reduced amount.

When: Californians are expected to receive payments between October 2022 and January 2023.

How: Direct deposits or debit cards by 2023.

3. Colorado

What: A tax rebate as high as $1,500.

Who: Residents who filed their 2021 state tax return by June 30 will receive a check for $750, joint filers will receive up to $1,500.

When: First payments will be sent Sept. 30, 2022. Extended filers who have a deadline of Oct. 17, 2022, will receive the refund by Jan. 31, 2023.

How: Colorado Cash Back check

4. Connecticut

What: A tax rebate up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

Who: Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child under the age of 18 on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible. Single taxpayers who make less than $100,000 per year will receive the maximum rebate. Head of household who make less than $160,000 per year will receive the maximum rebate. Couples who file jointly and make less than $200,000 per year will receive the maximum rebate. Residents who make more will receive a reduced amount.

When: Anyone who is interested in seeking a rebate must apply to the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services. The application period will open on June 1, 2022, and will close on July 31, 2022. This timeline will enable qualified recipients to receive funds beginning in late August.

How: Tax rebate

5. Delaware

What: A one-time payment of $300 per person.

Who: Residents who had filed a 2020 state tax return

When: In May of 2022, the Delaware Department of Finance issued a one-time payment of $300 per person. The Delaware Department of Finance will develop a pathway for qualifying Delaware residents who did not file a 2020 state tax return to receive a rebate.

How: One-time payment

6. Florida

What: A one-time payment of $450 per child.

Who: An estimated 59,000 lower-income families. Eligible recipients include foster parents, relative and non-relative caregivers and families receiving funds from the Florida Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program or Guardianship Assistance program

When: Ahead of the Sunshine State's "back-to-school" sales-tax holiday, which runs from July 25 to Aug. 7.

How: One-time payment

7. Georgia

What: Inflation checks worth up to $500.

Who: Georgia residents who filed both their 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Single filers will receive a maximum of $250, Head of household a maximum of $375, and Married filing jointly a maximum $500.

When: For taxpayers whose 2021 returns have already been processed, the Department of Revenue began issuing separate refunds beginning in May 2022.

How: Paper check or direct deposit

8. Hawaii

What: Tax refund up to $300

Who: Resident taxpayers who file their 2021 individual tax return on or before Dec. 31, 2022. The amount of the refund is $100 or $300 per exemption (person) depending on the taxpayer’s federal adjusted gross income and filing status.

When: The Department of Taxation will begin issuing tax refunds in the first week of September 2022.

How: Paper check or direct deposit

9. Idaho

What: Tax rebate of either $75 or 12% of residents' 2020 state taxes, whichever is greater.

Who: Resident taxpayers who file their 2021 individual tax return on or before Dec. 31, 2022. Full-year Idaho residents in 2020 and 2021 who file income tax returns for those years qualify for a one-time rebate.

When: The Department of Taxation began issuing tax refunds in late March 2022.

How: Paper check or direct deposit

10. Illinois

What: A tax rebate up to $400.

Who: Illinois residents who filed a 2021 state tax return. Single people will receive $50. Couples (married filing jointly) will receive $100 ($50 per person) and those with dependents will receive a rebate amount of up to $300 ($100 per dependent, with a maximum of three).

When: Rebates are expected to begin being issued the week of Sept. 12, and will take several months to be issued.

How: Paper check or direct deposit

11. Indiana

What: A tax refund up to $650.

Who: Indiana residents who have filed an Indiana individual income tax return for 2020 with a postmark date of Jan. 3, 2022. Hoosier taxpayers will receive a one-time $125 taxpayer refund and an additional $200 per qualifying individual and $400 for those filing jointly.

When: Tax refunds will be issued starting Aug. 19, 2022 with most receiving them in or around August 24.

How: Paper check or direct deposit

12. Maine

What: A relief check up to $1,700.

Who: An estimated 858,000 Maine people will receive these payments. To be eligible, individuals must file a 2021 Maine individual income tax return by Oct. 31, 2022 as a full-year Maine resident. To be eligible, single taxpayers must make less than $100,000 per year, head of household less than $150,000 per year and couples who file jointly less than $200,000 per year.

When: The first round of relief checks were mailed in June 2022 -- and will be delivered on a rolling basis through the end of the year as returns are received.

How: Relief checks will be mailed via U.S. Postal Service to the address provided on your 2021 Maine individual income tax return.

13. Minnesota

What: Frontline workers will be eligible for $750 bonuses.

Who: 667,000 Minnesota frontline workers who worked at least 120 hours in Minnesota between Mar. 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and meet certain income requirements. The application for Frontline Worker Pay closed July 22, 2022. Applicants who were notified their submitted application was denied have the right to appeal the decision within 15 days of the notice of denials, by Aug. 31, 2022, at 5 p.m. (CT).

When: The money set aside for this program will be split equally among all approved applicants after the 45-day application period, the application processing and verification period, the 15-day appeals period and the appeals review period.

How: Prepaid debit card or direct deposit

14. New Jersey

What: A tax rebate up to $500.

Who: Be a New Jersey resident for all or part of 2020, file a state tax return, have at least one qualifying child as a dependent, have a balance of tax of $1 or more, and gross income is less than $150,000 for couple

When: Middle Class Tax Rebate checks were sent out to eligible New Jersey residents on July 2.

How: Checks will continue to be mailed to eligible residents

15. New Mexico

What: A tax rebate up to $1,500.

Who: The rebates will be sent automatically to qualifying taxpayers who have filed a 2021 Personal Income Tax (PIT) return. A refundable income tax rebate of $500 for married couples filing joint returns, heads of household and surviving spouses with incomes under $150,000, and $250 for single filers and married individuals filing separately with income under $75,000. An additional refundable income tax rebate was issued for all taxpayers of $500 for single filers and married individuals filing separately and $1,000 for joint filers, heads of households and surviving spouses.

When: As of Aug. 15, 2022, about 2.4 million rebates had been issued.

How: Direct deposit or check

16. Oregon

What: A one-time assistance payment of $600.

Who: Low-income households who received the Oregon Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for the 2020 tax year.

When: Payments were made by direct deposit or check by July 31, 2022.

How: Direct deposit or check

17. South Carolina

What: While the legislation sets a minimum cap of $700, the actual amount will be calculated by the SCDOR after Oct. 17.

Who: South Carolina residents who have filed an Individual Income tax return for tax year 2021 by Oct. 17, 2022 and owed state Income tax for tax year 2021. This rebate is based on your tax liability up to a certain amount. However, that amount cannot be determined until after Oct. 17, when all eligible returns have been filed.

When: The rebates will be issued before Dec. 31, 2022.

How: Direct deposit, check, or debit card

18. Virginia

What: A tax rebate up to $500.

Who: Virginia residents who filed a 2021 tax return. If you had a tax liability last year, you will receive up to $250 if you filed individually, and up to $500 if you filed jointly. You must file by Nov. 1, 2022 and have a tax liability.

When: If you're eligible and filed by July 1, the rebate will be mailed Oct. 17 and you should receive it by Oct. 31.

How: Direct deposit or check

Each of these states has enacted relief intended to help residents facing increased costs, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. There are several other states, including Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, that have relief proposals pending for their residents. If you believe you qualify, visit your state's tax department website. In many cases, qualification is automatic and you will receive the funds through the mail or direct deposit.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.