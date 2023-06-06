Thermo Fisher's (TMO) Unveils Orbitrap Astral Spectrometer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO recently launched the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer — one of the most significant advancements in mass spectrometry in 15 years. At the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) annual meeting, which will be held in Houston, TX, from Jun 3 to Jun 8, 2023, TMO will present the Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer.

This tremendous development will enable significant scientific discoveries that will help Themo Fisher’s clients to develop novel, focused medicines for a variety of ailments, continuing its great track record of high impact innovation.

More on Orbitrap Astral Mass Spectrometer

With faster throughput, deeper coverage and higher sensitivity than the current state-of-the-art, the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer enables accurate and exact quantification in proteomics laboratories.

Compared with current mass spectrometers, the new Astral analyzer expands on Thermo Fisher's tried-and-true Orbitrap mass spectrometry platform with unique technologies to give up to two times deeper proteome coverage and up to four times more throughput.

Benefits of Orbitrap Astral Mass Spectrometer

Researchers from all across the world may identify proteins that have previously eluded detection and produce ground-breaking discoveries more quickly than ever, thanks to the new Astral analyzer, which combines fast throughput, high sensitivity and comprehensive proteome coverage. This knowledge can be used by researchers to discover novel clinical biomarkers, identify diseases sooner, and create fresh treatments for everything from cancer to cardiovascular disease.

With an unmatched mix of sensitivity, dynamic range and speed that doesn't sacrifice accurate and exact quantitation, the Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer is a true gamechanger. With the help of this device, precision medicine will quickly live up to its promise.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global proteomics market size was valued at $22.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% by 2030. The growing demand for personalized medicines & advanced diagnostics in targeted disease treatment and the high prevalence of target diseases are the factors driving the market.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Thermo Fisher established a new sterile drug facility in Singapore that will make it easier for clients to distribute novel medications and vaccines in the Asia-Pacific market. For Singapore, which is quickly transforming into a biomedical centre in the Asia-Pacific region, the new facility marks a significant milestone and investment in pandemic preparedness.

In April 2023, Thermo Fisher expanded the early development work for oral solid dose therapies at its location in Bourgoin, France. This move demonstrates the company's dedication to assisting clients in accelerating the delivery of medications to patients by addressing workflow issues from early drug development through commercial manufacturing at that location.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have dropped 7.3% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 1.4%.

