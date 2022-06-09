Thermo Fisher (TMO) to Promote Mass Spectrometry Imaging

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO entered into a co-marketing agreement with TransMIT GmbH Center for Mass Spectrometric Developments to promote the use of a mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) platform for spatial multi-omics applications in pharma and clinical labs. This collaboration will offer integrated solutions for mass spectrometry imaging, allowing for a label-free approach to mapping the distribution of known and unknown compounds directly sampled from biological tissue.

Per the collaboration, TransMIT will combine its proprietary scanning microprobe matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (SMALDI) MSI and 3D-surface MSI technology with the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap MS instrumentation’s superior high-resolution accurate mass (HRAM) power.

The latest agreement is likely to benefit Thermo Fisher’s life sciences mass spectrometry offering.

More on the News

The AP-SMALDI5 AF ion source, combined with Orbitrap MS technology, allows for spatial distribution mapping of a wide range of molecules, including biomarkers, metabolites, peptides or enzymatically-digested proteins by their molecular masses. This method can be used in a range of omics applications like metabolomics, lipidomics, proteomics, glycomics and in pharmaco-kinetic studies within a variety of tissues. Management at Thermo Fisher believes that TransMIT’s AP-SMALDI5 AF ion source is an ideal match for the Orbitrap MS instrumentation’s high mass resolution and precise mass capabilities, owing to its high performance in spatial resolution.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per TransMIT’s management, the AP-SMALDI5 AF ion source combined with the Orbitrap technology creates an MSI platform for high spatial resolution, high mass resolution and mass accuracy. The AP-SMALDI-Orbitrap setup allows routine scanning of tissue samples or 3D objects using a pulsed laser beam of 5 μm spot size without oversampling, making it a powerful solution for drug development and spatial multi-omics applications.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the mass spectrometry market is expected to see a CAGR of 6.5% by 2025. The rising expenditure on pharmaceutical R&D, government regulations on drug safety and increased focus on the quality of food products, among other factors, can be attributable to market growth.

Given the market prospects, Thermo Fisher’s co-marketing agreement with TransMIT on a high spatial and high mass resolution MSI platform seems well-timed.

Other Notable Developments

In May 2022, Thermo Fisher partnered with the Qatar Genome Program (QGP), a member of the Qatar Foundation, to expedite genomic research and clinical applications of predictive genomics in Qatar. As part of the agreement, Thermo Fisher and QGP will create an Axiom custom genotyping array for pan-Arab populations leveraging whole-genome sequencing data from 19 Arab countries. This collaboration marks a step toward extending the benefits of precision medicine to Arab populations worldwide.

In the same month, the company teamed up with biotech incubator LabShares Newton to support the Greater Boston biotech ecosystem. This collaboration aims to provide instruments, lab equipment and consumables to help early-stage life sciences companies advance their drug discovery efforts.

Share Price Performance

The stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. It has rallied 23.2% compared with the industry’s 17% decline.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Thermo Fisher carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH.

AMN Healthcare has a long-term earnings growth rate of 1.1%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 15.6%, on average. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AMN Healthcare has outperformed its industry in the past year. AMN has gained 6.1% against the industry’s 63.6% fall.

Medpace has a historical growth rate of 27.3%. Medpace’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Medpace has outperformed its industry in the past year. MEDP has declined 13.2% compared with the industry’s 63.6% fall.

UnitedHealth has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.8%. UnitedHealth’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.7%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

UnitedHealth has outperformed the industry over the past year. UNH has gained 23.1% compared with 20.4% industry growth in the said period.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.