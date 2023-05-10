Thermo Fisher (TMO) Partners With Pfizer to Expand NGS Testing

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently announced a collaboration with Pfizer to increase local access to next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based testing for lung and breast cancer patients. The collaboration will focus on expanding testing capabilities in more than 30 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, where access to affordable advanced genomic testing has been previously limited or unavailable.

The joint effort of both companies upholds the prospect of bringing rapid NGS testing to an increased number of decentralized labs near the locations of patients undergoing cancer diagnosis.

Significance of the Partnership

Cancer has been the leading cause of death globally, registering nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. The data from the World Health Organization affirms breast and lung cancer to be the most common type of cancer diagnosed, responsible for almost 4.5 million deaths worldwide.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Under the agreement, TMO will identify local labs that will be using the company's NGS technology and ensure these have the necessary infrastructure, trained staff, and quality control measures to meet industry standards for NGS testing services for breast and lung cancer. Pfizer will delve into ways to enable affordable patient access to NGS testing for these types of cancer. Additionally, the company will put try to raise healthcare provider awareness regarding the benefits of advanced testing.

The increasing access to local NGS testing holds the potential to provide a faster analysis of associated genes, empowering healthcare providers to select the right therapy for that individual patient. Per a representative at Thermo Fisher, through the Pfizer partnership, the company advances toward delivering precision insights to underserved patients to improve their treatment journey.

Both Thermo Fisher and Pfizer will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand geographically and enhance testing for other types of cancer.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global clinical oncology NGS market was valued at $297.9 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.70% by 2028.

Recent Developments

Earlier in March 2023, Thermo Fisher announced a strategic collaboration with privately held Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. (ArsenalBio) to expand the development of manufacturing processes for new cancer treatments. The R&D-focused collaboration has enabled ArsenalBio to develop a robust manufacturing process for next-generation, programmable autologous T cells for the treatment of cancer.

In the same month, Thermo Fisher launched a cGMP manufacturing facility at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center’s Mission Bay campus. The center will be used to accelerate the development and manufacturing of cell-based therapies for complex and rare diseases, including cancer.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Thermo Fisher has mostly underperformed its industry. TMO shares have decreased 0.7% compared with the industry’s rise of 3.9%.

