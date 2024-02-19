Thermo Fisher (TMO) Introduces Dionex Inuvion IC system

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. TMO recently introduced a new instrument for Ion chromatography to enhance labs' functional adaptability, efficiency, and reliability -- Thermo Scientific Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography (IC) system. The new system will make ion analysis simpler and more intuitive for labs of all sizes.

The recent launch will bolster Thermo Fisher’s Analytical Instrument segment.

More on New Launch

The Dionex Inuvion system helps labs operate more effectively by providing simply adjustable workflows and a small footprint. The adaptable platform can be modified to fulfill present analytical requirements while also assisting IC capabilities in adapting to changing sample types and workflow requirements in the future more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Along with operator-friendly engineering to improve operator experience and user-installable accessories to expand the system's capabilities and ultimately help achieve the highest quality results, the Dionex Inuvion IC system boasts new advanced pump technology that improves speed, quality, and reproducibility.

Laboratory Functionality Improves

In line with Thermo Fisher's objective of empowering its clients to create a safer, cleaner, and healthier world, the Dionex Inuvion IC system provides industrial, municipal water, food and beverage, and environmental labs with the tools they need to identify ionic pollutants in water. Along with providing quality assurance and control of tiny ionic compounds in food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products, the technique also helps identify corrosive pollutants in oil and gas.

Built on years of experience, the Dionex Inuvion system will give laboratories of all sizes increased capabilities and help consolidate its IC portfolio so labs can more quickly find the technology that best suits their needs. With its easily reconfigurable design, the new analytical equipment offers a one-stop shop for consistent and dependable ion analysis to individuals who need to determine ionic and tiny polar substances.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global chromatography instrumentation market size is estimated to reach $9.63 billion in 2024 and $12.42 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.23%. Growing applications of chromatography in various fields — such as the pharmaceutical industry, chemical and food industry, environmental testing laboratories, and forensic science — and the rise in the adoption of chromatography techniques in the drug discovery process are factors driving the market.

Recent Developments

In December 2023, Thermo Fisher launched CorEvidence, its proprietary cloud-based data lake platform, optimizing pharmacovigilance case processing and safety data management processes. Purpose-built solutions, such as this platform, are designed to address some of the most challenging and complex pharmacovigilance business needs.

The same month, Thermo Fisher entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Aesku. Group (“Aesku”) to market, sell and support their portfolio of FDA-cleared IFA products, automated instruments and software in the United States. With this partnership, Thermo Fisher positions itself to provide laboratories in the United States with a full array of automated diagnostic tools and procedures.

Price Performance

In the past six months, TMO’s shares have gained 3.1% compared with the industry’s rise of 8.1%.

