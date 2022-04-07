Thermo Fisher (TMO) Debuts Raman Spectroscopic Analyzer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO recently launched the Thermo Scientific Ramina Process Analyzer— a new Raman spectroscopic analyzer for process monitoring in various applications like biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This easy-to-use system is intended to eliminate the complexity of performing Raman spectroscopy measurements, allowing users with any degree of experience to conduct measurements with great precision and accuracy.

The Ramina Process Analyzer delivers non-destructive and continuous analysis without requiring sample preparation. It features a rapid system setup and allows for deployment within 15 minutes, yielding spectral data on target analytes in seconds. The compact system employs a variety of patented probes to increase the speed and sensitivity of results, facilitating fully automated in situ measurements to compute concentrations in a reaction vessel.

This latest launch is likely to bolster Thermo Fisher’s Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services business.

More on the News

The Ramina Process Analyzer comes with a Raman spectrometer and fiber optic probe, as well as a portable monitor, mouse, keyboard and laser safety goggles to enable data collection. The Ramina system is factory calibrated to ensure that it is ready for use without any delay. Its solid-state construction provides long-term stability, allowing for continuous and precise measurements, removing the need for frequent calibration. This system also lets users utilize multiple systems in a parallel manner to test different reaction vessels at the same time or combine several probes in a single vessel.



Per management, the Ramina Process Analyzer offers an almost effortless technique for conducting precise in-situ Raman measurements, enabling customers to generate real-time data where and when required. The analyzer’s compact and portable design, together with its user-friendly operation, will help lower time-to-results without taking up too much laboratory space.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Raman spectroscopy market is set to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026. Factors such as growing focus on drug development in healthcare and increasing uptake of Raman spectroscopy in clinical applications are fuelling market growth.

Given the market prospects, Thermo Fisher’s latest launch of the Ramina Process Analyzer seems well-timed.

Notable Developments

Thermo Fisher engaged in a number of significant developments in March 2022.

The company launched the Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer. This CE-IVD marked automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform delivers results within a single day. The platform’s automated workflow reduces user intervention and the possibility of human error, making NGS accessible to all laboratories.

The company announced the availability of the non-hazardous InhibiSURE Viral Inactivation Medium formula in Europe. This novel viral transport medium facilitates the collection and rapid inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus while stabilizing viral RNA at ambient temperature for transportation and use in in-vitro diagnostic testing procedures. The use of this inactivation medium also enhances laboratory throughput by eliminating the need for further inactivation steps.

Share Price Performance

The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. It has rallied 24.6% compared to the industry’s growth of 0.3%.

