Markets
TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Q1 Profit Climbs

April 23, 2026 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.651 billion, or $4.43 per share. This compares with $1.507 billion, or $3.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.027 billion or $5.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $11.005 billion from $10.364 billion last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.651 Bln. vs. $1.507 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.43 vs. $3.98 last year. -Revenue: $11.005 Bln vs. $10.364 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.