Theriva Licenses SYN-020 To Rasayana For Multiple Indications

February 19, 2026 — 07:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Rasayana Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of SYN-020, an oral recombinant intestinal alkaline phosphatase enzyme.

Under the terms of the deal, Theriva received a $300,000 upfront payment and is eligible for up to $38M in development, regulatory, and sales milestones along with tiered single-digit royalties on net product sales.

Rasayana will assume full responsibility and costs for advancing SYN-020 through clinical development and commercialization.

SYN-020 is designed to restore intestinal barrier function and reduce systemic inflammation by targeting gut-organ axis biology. The candidate has potential applications across multiple indications, including chronic inflammatory and metabolic diseases.

Theriva, a clinical-stage company focused on cancer and related diseases, has been streamlining its portfolio to prioritize oncology programs while out-licensing assets like SYN-020 to partners with complementary expertise. Rasayana, a privately held biotech, specializes in gut-targeted medicines and will lead the next phase of SYN-020's development.

TOVX has traded between $0.17 and $1.75 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $0.19, up 6.25%. In pre-market trading on Thursday, TOVX is up over 12% at $0.21.

