Theriva Biologics To Present VIRAGE Data; Stock Jumps

(RTTNews) - Theriva Biologics (TOVX) is scheduled to present additional subgroup analyses from the VIRAGE study today at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, which evaluates VCN-01 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in newly diagnosed metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

The data, to be shared in a poster presentation by Dr. Manuel Hidalgo of NYU Langone Health, highlight improved outcomes across multiple patient groups, including those with liver metastases.

VCN-01, also known as zabilugene almadenorepvec, is a systemically administered oncolytic adenovirus designed to selectively replicate within tumor cells and degrade the tumor stroma- a barrier that often limits the effectiveness of cancer therapies. By breaking down this barrier, VCN-01 enhances chemotherapy access, increases tumor immunogenicity, and exposes cancer cells to the patient's immune system.

Earlier clinical observations showed that patients receiving VCN-01 plus chemotherapy experienced longer response durations and improved survival compared to chemotherapy alone. Building on these findings, Theriva has aligned with both the FDA and EMA on plans for a pivotal Phase 3 trial to evaluate multiple dosing regimens of VCN-01 in the first-line metastatic regimens of VCN-01 in first-line metastatic PDAC. The company is also preparing a smaller study to test whether extended dosing schedules could further improve patient outcomes.

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) accounts for more than 90% of pancreatic cancers and is often diagnosed at advanced stages, leaving limited treatment options. With only a fraction of cases eligible for surgical resection, novel therapies like VCN-01 represent a critical area of research.

Theriva's upcoming presentation at AACR 2026 reflects its continued commitment to advancing treatments in areas of high unmet need, with VCN-01 positioned as a promising candidate to reshape outcomes for patients facing one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

TOVX has traded between $0.16 and $1.50 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (April 17, 2026) at $0.25, up 1.94%. During the overnight trading session, the stock rose further to $0.46, up 79.08%.

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