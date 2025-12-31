There's a Surprising Downside to the Change in Social Security Work Rules in 2026

Key Points

Retirees can now work a little more without forfeiting any benefits.

While this seems like a good thing on the surface, there is a downside in that fewer people will see benefits recalculated to a higher number.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Working while you are collecting Social Security benefits is a complicated prospect. In theory, the idea of these benefits is that you will collect them after you stop earning a paycheck. But some people decide they want to double-dip and work while also getting their Social Security checks.

If you have already reached your full retirement age, then there's no problem with this plan. You can earn as much money as you want without any change to your benefit checks. If you are under FRA, though, then things are different. If you earn more than an allowable amount, you must forfeit some of your Social Security benefits and potentially give up whole checks.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The rules regarding how much you can work are changing next year. On the surface, that's only a good thing for seniors. However, there is actually a hidden downside that you need to be aware of.

Here is how Social Security work rules are changing in 2026

The first thing to know is exactly how Social Security's work rules will change next year. Specifically:

In 2025, you begin losing $1 in benefits for every $2 above $23,400 if you won't reach your full retirement age for the whole year. If you will hit FRA sometime during the year, you lose $1 in benefits for every $3 earned above $62,160.

In 2026, you will lose $1 in benefits for every $2 above $24,480 if you won't reach FRA during the year, and $1 in benefits for every $3 once your income exceeds $65,160.

So, you can work and earn more before you lose any part of your benefits. This will be a welcome change to anyone who wants both a paycheck and Social Security benefits at the same time, as they can now boost their earnings a little bit without causing a resulting decline in their retirement checks.

This is the surprising downside to the change in Social Security's 2026 work rules

While being able to work more is, in theory, a good thing, there is a downside to consider. Specifically, you could end up with lower benefits later on under these new work rules. Here's why.

When you forfeit some of your Social Security benefits by working too much, the money isn't gone forever. See, you were hit with early filing penalties when you claimed your benefits before FRA. When you do reach your FRA, the Social Security Administration calculates how much Social Security income you missed by earning too much and credits you back some of the amount lost due to the early filing penalties. The result is that your check goes up, and you get to keep this higher benefit for the rest of your life.

Since work limits are going up, you won't miss out on as many benefits if you are double-dipping next year and working while getting benefits. This means you won't be credited back as much money when your benefits are recalculated, as you won't have lost as much. The result: Your benefits won't increase as much at FRA. So, you'll have less money later on.

For some people, this is fine because it's preferable to be able to get more money at a younger age when working and collecting Social Security at the same time. But there's a big trade-off because ending up with less money later in your retirement could leave you with a financial shortfall -- and this may happen when you're too old to work.

This is an especially big downside because once you make an early claim for Social Security benefits, it's not easy to undo it if you regret it later. You can rescind your benefit within 12 months if you change your retirement planning goals and find out that claiming early wasn't the right move. But you have to pay back all the benefits you have received already, and this is an option only for a year after claiming.

Once that time has passed, working while collecting benefits is really your only viable option for undoing the early claim and the penalties that resulted. Since this technique won't work as well due to changes in the work rules, those who find themselves wishing they hadn't started receiving Social Security so soon may be disappointed to find that they get stuck keeping more of that benefit now instead of seeing a higher check later when the money in their 401(k) or other retirement accounts may be starting to dwindle.

This change to the rules is one reason why it's important to make careful decisions about claiming Social Security. Retirement benefits are protected against inflation and are a guaranteed income source, but Social Security has very complicated rules, so making the most of it requires a little bit of research.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.