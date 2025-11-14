Is There a Future for Opendoor Technologies?

Key Points

Opendoor stock has been climbing on a retail investor social media campaign.

The real estate market remains under heavy pressure.

A new CEO has a new strategy, but it may take a long time to pull off any meaningful progress.

10 stocks we like better than Opendoor Technologies ›

Despite its meme stock status this year, Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock is still 78% off its highs from 2021. It's operating under tremendous pressure as the housing market remains stagnant, with high interest rates, high home prices, and low home sales.

Retail investors are loving it anyway, fueled by a social media campaign to push the stock higher. Is this anything more than hype?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Disrupting real estate

Opendoor stock stirred the market earlier this year. It's up nearly 400% year to date despite its poor performance and bleak outlook.

Retail investors gathered to send the stock soaring, and their influence has already resulted in a CEO change. Now investors are even more hopeful that declining interest rates, along with a new CEO and a new vision, will help the business rebound and send the stock flying even higher.

Although Opendoor stock had started falling again, it turned back up after new CEO Kaz Nejatian outlined his growth vision in the third-quarter earnings report.

The report itself was disappointing. Revenue fell 34% from last year, gross margin dropped from 7.6% to 7.3%, and net loss widened from $78 million to $90 million.

Even under the best circumstances, which may be a long while off, iBuying is a tough business that requires a lot of cash.

The company is trying out new services that complement its buy-and-sell strategy, but it could take a long time for Opendoor to demonstrate meaningful progress, and investors may want to look elsewhere.

Should you invest $1,000 in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $624,230!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,187,967!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.